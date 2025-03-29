Menu Explore
Soccer-Bayern battle past St Pauli 3-2 with Sane's second-half double

Reuters |
Mar 29, 2025 10:03 PM IST

SOCCER-GERMANY-FCB-STP/REPORT (PIX):Soccer-Bayern battle past St Pauli 3-2 with Sane's second-half double

MUNICH, Germany, - Leroy Sane scored twice in the second half as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were made to work hard for a 3-2 win over visitors St Pauli on Saturday to restore their six-point gap at the top going into the last seven matchdays.

Bayern, who face Italy's Inter Milan in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 8, took a 17th-minute lead when Harry Kane tapped in from a Michael Olise cross.

Kane, who leads the Bundesliga scorers' list with 22 goals, has now scored against all 19 clubs he has faced in the Bundesliga, the second best all-time record behind retired Miroslav Klose.

The visitors, who had hit the crossbar earlier, levelled 10 minutes later from Elias Saad's clever flick and gave Bayern a run for their money before Sane took action.

The hosts, looking for their first win in three Bundesliga matches, struck in the 53rd from yet another superb Olise cross for Sane to drill in.

Jamal Musiala saw his 69th minute effort tipped onto the crossbar but Sane did it better two minutes later, finishing off a quick move after a Kane cutback. St Pauli's Lars Ritzka unleashed an unstoppable shot in stoppage time to cut the deficit.

Bayern are on 65 points, with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, winners 3-1 over VfL Bochum on Friday, on 59. St Pauli are in 15th place on 25. Allianz Arena Germany Bayern München St. Pauli

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
