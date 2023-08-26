News / Sports / Football / Soccer-Inter re-sign Chile's Sanchez from Marseille

Soccer-Inter re-sign Chile's Sanchez from Marseille

Reuters |
Aug 26, 2023 04:33 PM IST

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-SANCHEZ:Soccer-Inter re-sign Chile's Sanchez from Marseille.

Chile international Alexis Sanchez has returned to Inter Milan from Olympique de Marseille, the Serie A side said on Saturday.

Alexis Sanchez (Pic Source:X/ Alexis_Sanchez)
Alexis Sanchez (Pic Source:X/ Alexis_Sanchez)

Sanchez, who left Inter for Marseille at the end of the 2021-22 season, has re-joined on a free transfer, signing a contract until 2024. He made 44 appearances for Marseille last season, scoring 18 goals.

The 34-year-old is Chile's all-time top scorer, and has also played for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United. He made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Inter in his first spell at the club, winning the Serie A in 2021.

Inter finished third in Serie A last term, reached the final of the Champions League and won both the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out