- Nottingham Forest have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou as head coach after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Soccer-Postecoglou replaces Nuno as Forest head coach

Forest confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday that they had relieved Espirito Santo of his duties. The Portuguese coach admitted last month that his relationship with the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis had broken down.

"We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies," Marinakis said in a statement about appointing Postecoglou.

"His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions."

Media reports said Postecoglou has joined on a two-year deal.

Greece-born former Australia international Postecoglou led Spurs to their first major trophy since 2008 when they beat Manchester United to win the Europa League in May.

But after coming fifth in the Premier League in his first season in charge, Tottenham struggled last term with a 17th-place finish the London club's worst league campaign since 1977 when they were relegated leading to his sacking in June.

The 60-year-old, who previously coached Australia and Yokohama F. Marinos, led Celtic to back-to-back Scottish league titles before joining Spurs in 2023.

Postecoglou said last year that he always wins a trophy in the second season in a job, a promise he delivered on when he led Tottenham to the Europa League title.

"We now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey," Marinakis added.

Forest are set to play in a continental competition for the first time in three decades, after entering the Europa League following Crystal Palace's demotion to the third-tier Conference League in a multi-club ownership case.

They have four points after three matches in the Premier League, having lost 3-0 at home to West Ham United on August 31.

Postecoglou will likely face a hostile reception back in north London on Saturday for his first game as Forest coach, with his side visiting Tottenham's arch-rivals Arsenal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.