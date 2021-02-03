Solskjaer says Man Utd have found spark again after win over Saints
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team had rediscovered their best form during Tuesday's 9-0 Premier League thrashing of Southampton after two disappointing results.
Solskjaer's side came into the contest on the back of a goalless draw with Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United, but turned on the style against Southampton to equal their 1995 win over Ipswich Town.
Southampton played with 10 men for the majority of the game, but ended with just nine.
"We have been waiting on them (the players) to show the magic and tonight was a night that they could go and enjoy," Norwegian Solskjaer told BT Sport on Tuesday.
"Confidence is one thing but it was about the mojo and spark, the X-factor. We haven't had too many of them where we could sit down and enjoy the football.
"They enjoyed it...(there were) some good performances."
Victory lifted the team to the top of the standings with 44 points, level with Manchester City who have two games in hand. It also boosted Manchester United's goal difference to 19 and Solskjaer said that could be important later in the season.
City beat Manchester United to the league title thanks to a better goal difference in the 2011-12 campaign after the teams finished level on points.
"You have to take your chances in tight or open games. You never know what might be the deciding factor," Solskjaer said.
"We know better than anyone what goal difference can do to you because we've lost the league on goal difference."
Manchester United host eighth-placed Everton in the league on Saturday.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
ISL: Bengaluru FC revive playoff hopes with comfortable win over East Bengal
Both strikes for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12′) and a Debjit Majumder own goal (45′).
Baxter, 67, made the comments after the cellar lost 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC.
Details of Messi's 555 million euro ($671 million) contract over four seasons were released on Sunday, upsetting the club and instigating the promise of lawsuits.
Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals.
