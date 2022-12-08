Home / Sports / Football / Spain coach Luis Enrique departs after FIFA World Cup exit

Spain coach Luis Enrique departs after FIFA World Cup exit

football
Published on Dec 08, 2022 05:41 PM IST

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance in the game into a victory.

Spain coach Luis Enrique reacts (REUTERS)
Spain coach Luis Enrique reacts (REUTERS)
Reuters |

Spain coach Luis Enrique has left his job after the country's elimination in the last-16 at the World Cup, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter on Thursday.

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance in the game into a victory.

The 52-year-old coach said after the match that he was to blame for the defeat.

Enrique, who was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
luis enrique spain
luis enrique spain

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out