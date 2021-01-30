Spurs boss Mourinho calls on Bale to step up in Kane's absence
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says Gareth Bale is approaching a "crucial moment" in his loan spell as he challenged his attacking players to step up in the absence of injured striker Harry Kane.
Bale, 31, has struggled for form and fitness since rejoining Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, scoring four goals in 14 appearances for Mourinho's side in all competitions.
With Kane picking up two separate ankle injuries during Thursday's 3-1 Premier League defeat by Liverpool, Mourinho has called on Bale's support.
"It's a crucial moment for him, he's feeling better and better," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.
"When you lose a player of Harry's quality and dimension, the other guys have to step up. Hopefully he (Bale) can help us."
Carlos Vinicius was signed on loan as a second striker last October, but despite losing Kane to injury at halftime against Liverpool, the Brazilian was not brought on from the bench and has played just 25 minutes in the league.
Mourinho ruled out switching Bale to a centre forward role vacated by Kane, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season.
"Harry Kane is Harry Kane. There are players in some teams that are not replaceable," Mourinho said.
"The position that he (Bale) likes to play is the position where we are playing him every minute we give him, which is the right side of the attack."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd's Lingard joins West Ham on loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic and Lukaku get away without bans after spat
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku were each given one-match suspensions by the league on Friday following their spat in the Italian Cup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer window
- Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli beats Spezia 4-2 to reach Italian Cup semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel targets titles but says nobody expects him to last long at Chelsea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool get back on track with win at Tottenham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Frenkie de Jong making big strides in Barcelona's midfield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester United condemn racist abuse of players on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal unsure if Aubameyang will be ready to face Manchester United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Churchill Brothers aim to extend lead atop I-League table
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-League: Indian Arrows aim to grab points against Chennai City FC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AFC Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox