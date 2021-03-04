Spurs handed advantage ahead of north London derby, says Arsenal boss Arteta
Tottenham Hotspur have an advantage by playing their Europa League match at home before next week's north London derby but Arsenal will not use that as an excuse, manager Mikel Arteta said.
Spurs and Arsenal were both due to play their last-16 first legs away from home on March 11 and the second legs at home a week later.
But European soccer's governing body UEFA on Monday swapped Spurs' first leg against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb to home because of the rule that two clubs from the same city cannot play on the same day.
Spurs will now host Zagreb in London, while Arsenal will travel to face Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus three days before their derby.
Asked if the decision handed Jose Mourinho's side an edge ahead of the game on March 14, Arteta said: "It does, but unfortunately it's not going to change.
"We can raise our voices and we should do that, because we want to have two teams playing in equal conditions. But the decision has been made.
"I don't want to use one bit of excuse going towards that game saying, 'oh, they have an advantage.'"
As domestic cup winners, having won the FA Cup last season, Arsenal were given priority by UEFA and therefore retained their home advantage in the second leg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United may not release Fernandes for Portugal duty: Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spurs handed advantage ahead of north London derby, says Arsenal boss Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Klopp won't allow players to travel if need to quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG striker Kean isolating after testing positive for virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus makes Weston McKennie’s move to Turin permanent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City FC winning ISL Shield was about being strong mentally: Coach Lobera
- In this chat with Hindustan Times, Lobera talks about overcoming the challenges of this unique season and why he doesn’t want to put a limit on how far this Mumbai team can go.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo eyes first Serie A top scorer prize after latest goal landmark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jadon Sancho fires Dortmund into German Cup semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Lionel Messi exit the guild of one-club players this year?
- Barcelona have denied involvement in the scandal but following Monday’s events, the spotlight is back on the club, and it remains to be seen where it leads Messi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo marks 600th league game with landmark goal as Juventus beat Spezia
- The Portuguese guided in his side's third goal late on after Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa had struck earlier in the second half.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jesus hits double as rampant Man City go 15 points clear with Wolves win
- City scored three late goals to wrap up victory and move onto 65 points with 11 games left to play ahead of Manchester United on 50 points with a game in hand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG need to focus on all games, not just those against title rivals - Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic defends Sanremo role, stands by LeBron James comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox