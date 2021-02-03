IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Table-toppers Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC play out goalless draw
Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw.(I League)
Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw.(I League)
football

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC play out goalless draw

  • A draw for Churchill Brothers means that they retain their pole position in the Hero I-League while Aizawl FC can slip down the table, depending on how TRAU fare.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Kalyani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:25 PM IST

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw by former champions Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal today (February 03, 2021). A goalless affair that saw both teams create chances ended in a stalemate as neither side was able to convert inside the box. However, a draw for Churchill Brothers means that they retain their pole position in the Hero I-League while Aizawl FC can slip down the table, depending on how TRAU fare on Friday.

Shortly before kick-off, Churchill Brothers’ head coach Fernando Varela was awarded the Coach of the Month award for January 2021 and minutes into the match, the Red Machines tried to take an early advantage. However, with top scorer of the Hero I-League so far, Clayvin Zuniga missing the action due to an injury, Churchill Brothers missed his clinical nature upfront despite creating the better chances.

In the 8th minute, Aizawl’s custodian almost bundled the ball into his own net after Bryce Miranda’s swirling corner kick caught him off guard.

Shortly after, a moment of brilliance almost gave Aizawl FC the lead. In the 10th minute, MC Malsawmzuala’s freekick from 25 yards out rattled the woodwork and came back into play as Churchill survived. But perhaps the best opportunity of the first half fell to midfielder Shubert Pereira five minutes after. Pereira was found by a long ball inside Aizawl’s box and the midfielder twisted and turned his marker before unleashing a venomous curling shot. The shot earned an equally good save by the Aizawl custodian.

With Churchill Brothers playing a high line and dominating possession, Aizawl FC tried to press from the front and win the ball higher up the field. Half chances fell equally for both teams but decent saves by the goalkeepers meant that neither could take the lead. Churchill missed the spark of creativity upfront with Luka Majcen playing as a lone striker flanked by Bryce Miranda and Shubert Periera.

Just before half-time, Shubert Periera’s long-range attempt from distance saw a good save by the Aizawl custodian. The match was goalless at half-time as both teams went into the tunnel on level pegging.

In the second half of the match, both teams created chances but failed to convert. In the 56th minute, Aizawl FC had a golden opportunity to go ahead when Zuala found Ramhlunchhunga inside the box with a long through-ball. The midfielder, however, skied his volley right with only the opposition custodian to beat. Aizawl FC pressed Churchill Brothers in an attempt to steal three points but were largely kept at bay. Half chances came for Luka Majcen but the forward failed to make the most out of them.

With Churchill missing three of their starting XI players, the Red Machines tried to salvage a point from the match and committed bodies in defence. In the 77th minute, however, Bazie Armand released Luka Majcen through onto goal but the latter’s shot lacked power and was easily saved.

Aizawl FC had a late chance to take the lead in the 85th minute when MC Zuala rose above his marking defender and unleashed a thunderous header which went just wide of the goal. The full-time scoreline read 0-0 as both teams shared the spoils of battle in the end.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
churchill brothers aizawl fc i league
app
Close
Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw.(I League)
Churchill Brothers were held to a goalless draw.(I League)
football

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers, Aizawl FC play out goalless draw

By hindustantimes.com, Kalyani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • A draw for Churchill Brothers means that they retain their pole position in the Hero I-League while Aizawl FC can slip down the table, depending on how TRAU fare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicente Gomez headed home from a corner to give Kerala Blasters the lead in the first half. (ISL)
Vicente Gomez headed home from a corner to give Kerala Blasters the lead in the first half. (ISL)
football

Mumbai City claw back to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1

PTI, Bambolim
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Adam Le Fondre's 67th-minute penalty proved decisive after Bipin Singh had earlier cancelled out Vicente Gomez first-half goal for the Kerala side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robbie Fowler has been suspended and fined. (East Bengal/Twitter)
Robbie Fowler has been suspended and fined. (East Bengal/Twitter)
football

East Bengal coach Fowler suspended for making remarks against ISL referees

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Fowler was handed the punishment by the All-India Football Federation's disciplinary committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sudeva Delhi FC beat Chennai FC 4-0(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
Sudeva Delhi FC beat Chennai FC 4-0(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

Naocha Singh's double strike helps Sudeva drub Chennai City 4-0

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:35 PM IST
With the win, the Delhi-based side jumped to the top half of the league table with eight points from six matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti: File Photo(AP)
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti: File Photo(AP)
football

Top-four finish may be beyond Everton, says Ancelotti

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Everton, who led the table early in the campaign, are eighth with 33 points, six points behind fourth-placed Leicester, with two games in hand including Wednesday's trip to Leeds United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(REUTERS)
football

Solskjaer says Man Utd have found spark again after win over Saints

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Solskjaer's side came into the contest on the back of a goalless draw with Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United, but turned on the style against Southampton to equal their 1995 win over Ipswich Town.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - February 2, 2021 Crystal Palace's Jairo Riedewald celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - February 2, 2021 Crystal Palace's Jairo Riedewald celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Jonjo Shelvey scored early, but Newcastle was made to pay for its defensive frailty twice within four minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia – Semi Final - First Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Adrien Rabiot REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia – Semi Final - First Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Adrien Rabiot REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo(REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo nets 2 as Juventus beat Inter in cup semifinal 1st leg

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Ronaldo netted a penalty and took advantage of a horrendous defensive error to give his side the advantage ahead of the second leg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 2, 2021 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 2, 2021 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Manchester United moved level on points with first-place Manchester City, behind only on goal difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Silva opened the scoring and Majumder put the ball into his own net. (ISL)
Silva opened the scoring and Majumder put the ball into his own net. (ISL)
football

ISL: Bengaluru FC revive playoff hopes with comfortable win over East Bengal

PTI, Vasco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:47 PM IST
  • Both strikes for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12′) and a Debjit Majumder own goal (45′).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Stuart Baxter. (Getty Images)
File image of Stuart Baxter. (Getty Images)
football

Odisha FC sack Baxter for offensive comments

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • Baxter, 67, made the comments after the cellar lost 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)
Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)
football

Messi contract highlights tax burden for players in Spain

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • Details of Messi’s 555 million euro ($671 million) contract over four seasons were released on Sunday, upsetting the club and instigating the promise of lawsuits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marcos Rojo. (Getty Images)
Marcos Rojo. (Getty Images)
football

Rojo leaves Manchester United to sign for Boca Juniors

Reuters, Manchester
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UEFA logo (REUTERS)
UEFA logo (REUTERS)
football

UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:57 PM IST
The Champions League last 16 is scheduled to finish on March 17, and quarterfinal first legs are set for April 6-7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Robbie Fowler(REUTERS)
File photo of Robbie Fowler(REUTERS)
football

SC East Bengal coach Fowler faces ban, fine for alleged racist remarks

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Frustrated after East Bengal's 1-1 draw against a 10-man FC Goa in Margaon on January 29, Fowler had allegedly said the refereeing was either "anti-English or anti-East Bengal".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP