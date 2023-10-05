‘That’s the answer right there’: Emergency Alert System disrupts NFL press conference

A test emergency alarm disrupted the press conference of Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Wednesday, as he was preparing for the Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL. Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans speaks to the media in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(AP)

Ryans, who is in his first year as the Texans’ head coach, was answering questions from reporters on Wednesday in the media room.

The Texans have a 2-2 record after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in Week 4.

However, one of the questions was cut short by a loud noise from several cell phones in the room. It was part of a test run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which sent a wireless signal to cell phones, TVs, and radios across the country at 2.20 p.m. ET.

FEMA said that the message that appeared on cell phones during the test alarm read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Ryans smiled and laughed as the alarm went off, while some reporters also chuckled at the awkward timing of the interruption.

Brooks Kubena, a reporter for the Houston Chronicle, was trying to ask Ryans about the possibility of Tytus Howard playing as a left guard. But his question was interrupted again by the alarm.

ALSO READ| ‘We’re not done yet,’ Joe Biden waves off $9 Billion student loan with a catch

“That’s the answer right there,” Ryans joked. “They don’t want you to get that question out, man.”

Ryans eventually responded to Kubena’s question, saying, “We’ll put the best five out there, we will.”

Ryans became the head coach of the Texans in January, after the 2022 season ended. He faced a tough start to his NFL coaching career, as the Texans lost their first two games to the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts.

But Ryans has led the Texans to two consecutive wins against the Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hopes to extend that winning streak when the Texans travel to Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this Sunday to face the Falcons.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!