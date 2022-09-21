Home / Sports / Football / 'The boy hardly speaks English': Ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's x-rated rant for Cristiano Ronaldo

Published on Sep 21, 2022 05:49 PM IST

A journalist revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson once defended Cristiano Ronaldo after the attacker was accused of diving during a Manchester United vs Middlesbrough match.

Cristiano Ronaldo during his first stint for Manchester United.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Considered to be one of the greatest footballers in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently not having the best of seasons. The Portugal captain expressed his desire to leave during the summer transfer window but find a suitor. The 37-year-old has rarely featured in Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's playing XI, with the Dutchman preferring Marcus Rashford as the sole striker. But things were always the same for Ronaldo and the former Real Madrid first hit the spotlight during his first stint with Manchester United, whom he joined as a youngster. Under Sir Alex Ferguson's tutelage, the attacker developed into one of the best players in the world.

Also unlike his relationship with Ten Hag, Ronaldo had a better bond with Ferguson. According to Sky Sports' chief interviewer Geoff Shreeves, Ferguson once got into an x-rated argument with him after the reporter asked Ronaldo if he went down easily against Middlesbrough. In his book Cheers, Geoff! Tales from the Touchline, Shreeves revealed, "I asked Cristiano whether he went down easily. Ronaldo is pretty non-committal but says it was a penalty. I certainly wasn’t aware of the impending explosion."

Also Read | ‘My journey is…’: Ronaldo breaks silence on retirement talks ahead of World Cup

“Sir Alex comes out of the dressing room and stalks straight towards me. 'You and your f***ing questions, you’re f***ing out of order,' he snarled. 'The boy hardly speaks English, you’re f***ing bang out of order', plus even more colourful language.

“'Don’t talk to me like that,' I replied. 'I’m not one of your daft, young players.' That saw the Ferguson red mist turn deep crimson. He launched himself at me physically, with only United’s head of communications, Di Law, who jumped between us, preventing a full confrontation.

"'Don’t even think about it,'” I said to Fergie, which was met with an immediate, 'F*** off, you’re barred,' as he was hurried away from the scene."

Recently, Ronaldo revealed his retirement decision at the concluded Quinas de Ouro awards in Lisbon. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stated that he is planning to represent Portugal at Euro 2024.

