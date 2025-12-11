Thibaut Courtois stands by Xabi Alonso amid sacking rumours: 'We're all fighting to change this dynamic'

Thibaut Courtois throws support behind under-fire Xabi Alonso.(Action Images via Reuters) With pressure mounting on Alonso after consecutive home losses, Courtois highlighted team unity and belief, saying they’re determined to reverse their poor run. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has thrown his weight behind under-fire manager Xabi Alonso, whose position has come under scrutiny following a string of underwhelming results. The recent Champions League defeat to Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu, a 2–1 loss that further exposed the team’s struggles, has only intensified the chatter around Alonso’s future.

The setback means Madrid have now won just two of their last eight matches across competitions, a worrying run for a club accustomed to relentless standards. With speculation growing that the clash against City could be Alonso’s final game at the helm, Courtois stepped forward to defend his coach, stressing the need for stability and unity amid mounting pressure. After back-to-back defeats at the Bernabeu intensified pressure on the coach, the Belgian emphasised unity, effort, and the team’s determination to turn their poor run around.

“I think today we showed that we are a united team, that we support the manager, and that we are all fighting to change this dynamic,” the Belgian said in the mixed zone after the team’s second loss in three days at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I understand the frustration after a run of games like this, but I think we reacted on the pitch, we did everything we could, and we lost to a very strong opponent. (...) Everyone here will support the manager with all our heart. And by winning on Sunday (away to Alavés in La Liga) we will change this dynamic,” he added.

“I have nothing to criticise”: Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso praised his players for showing commitment and fight despite yet another setback, acknowledging their effort during a difficult stretch. He expressed confidence that the team would soon emerge from its current slump, stressing that the spirit within the squad remained strong and the turnaround was only a matter of time.

“The players gave it everything they had, and I have nothing to criticise today. I really value their attitude. We have to keep going,” Alonso said. "Right now the results aren’t as good as we’d like.

“We’re critical, we demand a lot of ourselves, and we understand the fans. We have to keep working hard. We believe we’ll get through this because everything passes, and I’m convinced we can do it,” he added.