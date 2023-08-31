UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

The UEFA Champions League is back as fans around the globe will witness the group stage draw for the 2023-24 season, on Thursday. There will be 32 teams in the group stage, divided into eight groups of four during the draw. The teams will be seeded into four pots, based on their UEFA club coefficients. Meanwhile, teams from the same association cannot be drawn into the same group. Also, the winners of the six highest-ranked leagues will be in the top pot, alongwith defending champions. Meanwhile, the second pot will contain the runners-up of the six highest-ranked leagues and in similar manner in the other post. UEFA will also announce many awards from last season in the event. The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony.(Getty Images)

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw is scheduled for Thursday (August 31), 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

How to watch the live broadcast of UEFA Champions League group stage draw on television in India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be available on television in India via Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels.

How to watch live streaming of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in India?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be live streamed in India via Sony Liv.

