UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe - Contenders for top scorer award

It is expected to be goals galore when UEFA Euro 2024 kicks-off on June 15. Germany face Group A opponents Scotland in the opener, scheduled for 12:30 AM IST, on Saturday in Munich. There were 142 goals scored in 51 matches in Euro 2020, for an average of 2.78 goals per match. The tournament had the highest goal average since Euro 1976, prior to the introduction of the group stage. The tournament also saw 11 own goals, two more than all the previous editions combined. UEFA Euro 2024: Can Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappe finish as top scorer?(AP)

Euro 2020 also saw Cristiano Ronaldo become the top-goalscorer at the European Championships with 14 goals. He scored five goals in 2020, joint-highest with Patrik Schick.

Here are the top-five contenders for the top-scorer award at Euro 2024:

5. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Lukaku was the top-scorer during qualifying, scoring 14 goals. He was also the second-highest scorer in Euro 2020, with four goals, joint with Harry Kane, Karim Benzema, Emil Forsberg. He will once again be leading Belgium's frontline in Germany, but has gone missing in major international tournaments.

4. Harry Kane (England)

Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane was England's top-scorer during UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying. He scored eight goals and was the overall fourth-highest scorer. The England team will be built around him and with the likes of Phil Fodern in supply, he is expected to score plenty of goals this time

3. Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund smashed seven during the qualifying campaign, and it looks like Denmark have finally found their solution to failing in major tournaments. They lacked a goalscorer and now they have got one.

2. Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe completed a sensational move to Real Madrid, ending a lengthy transfer saga. He will once again be France's main focal point and his teammates are expected to rely on him in tough situations. He scored nine goals during qualifying and was the third-highest scorer. He is expected to challenge for the golden boot in Germany.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo was the top-scorer in Euro 2020, alongwith Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, with five goals each. He scored 10 during qualifying this time and will be looking to prove his critics and lead Portugal to another Euro title. This could also be his final tournament for Portugal.