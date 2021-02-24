UEFA open probe after Ibrahimovic racially abused at Red Star
UEFA have opened a disciplinary investigation after AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic was subjected to racist abuse in last week's Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, European football's governing body said on Wednesday.
Serbian media reported that Ibrahimovic, who has Bosnian roots, was insulted by an individual seated in the Red Star stadium's VIP box during the Feb. 18 clash.
"An Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed today to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding incidents which occurred during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match," UEFA said in a statement.
No fans attended the match because of COVID-19 restrictions and Ibrahimovic was seated in the stadium's west tier behind the dugouts along with other Milan substitutes and staff.
Red Star apologised to Ibrahimovic in a statement last week and said they would work with authorities to identify the offender.
Red Star drew 2-2 with Milan in the first leg of the round-of-32 clash, with Ibrahimovic an unused substitute for Milan.
UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimović
- The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimović’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.
