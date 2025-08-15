UEFA sends out new message after Mohammed Salah calls out post on Palestinian player's death: 'Stop killing children'

After a long period of silence for which it received much criticism, European football governing body UEFA finally made a gesture towards the crisis taking place in Gaza and the Middle East this week. Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup between reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA rolled out a banner reading “Stop killing children. Stop killing civilians.” Mohamed Salah asked a tough question of UEFA following the death of Suleiman Al Obeid, and the football confederation responded with a banner at the Super Cup.

The match, taking place in Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, is the first high-profile encounter of the European season, and was used as a platform by UEFA to get their stance across given the amount of violence and bloodshed experienced in Palestine over the last two years.

Moreover, this banner follows in the wake of a call from Liverpool and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah demanding more voices and more action to join the fray against Israeli aggression against civilians in Gaza.

Salah had posted on his X account demanding of UEFA “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” following a statement released regarding the death of Suleiman Al Obeid, a footballer known as the ‘Palestinian Pele’, and a civilian who was killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid. However, UEFA’s statement made no mention of the circumstances of his death, leading Salah amongst many others to demand greater justice in his memory.

9 refugee children used to unfurl the banner in strong message

Israel has received condemnation en masse for their treatment of civilians, refugees, and those expecting aid in Gaza in recent months, with the violence between armed forces bleeding into thousands upon thousands of civilians losing their lives. Obeid’s death was only one of as many as 600 athletes to have perished in Gaza, as per the Palestinian football association.

The banner in Udine was carried out by nine child refugees of war, from regions of the world including Palestine, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The banner was unfurled as the players lined up from both teams, making for a powerful image ahead of a 2-2 draw won on penalties by Paris.

While acknowledgement and a call for peace is a start, there have been greater demands made of UEFA, such as the suspension of the Israeli football association, which plays under the European banner. Salah and thousands of others in the footballing world will be hoping they can force a change of track, and use football as an instrument of good in this battle for peace.