Unbelievable stat by Erling Haaland during Manchester City's 4-0 win vs Bournemouth will leave you shocked

With Manchester City sealing a 4-0 victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, striker Erling Haaland had an unbelievable statistic to forget. Haaland, who joined in the ongoing transfer window, could complete only two passes against Bournemouth. The Norway player made only eight touches, the first of which set up Ilkay Gundogan for the opener. His other pass kicked off the second half.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker was his side's star player during their opening 2-0 win against West Ham United, where he bagged both goals. Against Bournemouth, Julian Alvarez replaced him in the 74th-minute and he hadn't yet won a duel on ground or in the air.

Also Read | Damned United! A Manchester story

⏱ 19’ Assist for Gundogan

⏱ 46’ Kick off



😅 Erling Haaland only completed 2(!) passes in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth today



😏 100% pass success rate though though… — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 13, 2022

After the match, Guardiola came to Haaland's defence. Speaking during the post-match press conference, he said, "Listen, He plays the most difficult job in the world is when a striker and defenders defend areas like Bournemouth. They had three central defenders and two (other players) in front of the central defenders, and you (Haaland) are in the middle. How can you survive in that? It is so difficult, and we know it".

"We'll find some situations, but it is just a little bit question of time like the right moment, the right tempo, the right movement and with the quality players we've got behind him to assist him we will find him, so I don't have any doubts."

City are currently on top of the Premier League table with six points from two matches (two wins), followed by Arsenal, Brentford and Newcastle United. They face Newcastle in their upcoming fixture on August 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON