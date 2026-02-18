Vinicius Junior 'racism' row: What was said to the Real Madrid forward in Benfica match? Details

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior left the field briefly in the second half of the UEFA Champions League game against Portuguese team, Benfica, on Wednesday night after a purported “racist remark” from the crowd in Lisbon.

Vinicius Junior was celebrating his goal when someone from the crowd at the Estadio da Luz appeared to have said something to him, reportedly a “racist remark”. As of now, it is unclear what was said to the 25-year-old.

Alan Shearer reported on BBC Sports: "We don't know what's been said to him. We can see Jose Mourinho down there and he's gone speaking to Real Madrid staff and Vini Jr himself to calm him down."

Mark Clattenburg, a former Premier League referee, reported on Amazon Prime that it was likely a "racial comment." Vinicius Jr was seen walking up to the referee complaining about what was said to him.

“Words have been said between the players. Vinicius is not happy with what has been said. The referee is following the protocol for a racial comment that has been said,” Clattenburg said.

What Happened At Vini Jr's Goal Celebration The Brazilian's goal came just in the second half in the 50th minute of the game in Lisbon. He refused to come onto the pitch amid the 'racist comment' row, and the referee had to stop the game following UEFA protocol.

He was sitting on his own on the Real Madrid bench as players and staff members tried to speak to him. At one point, Benfica coach Jose Mourinho also walked up to him and exchanged words.

Earlier, Vinicius Jr was shown a yellow card for antagonizing fans during the celebrations. But as he refused to play on, and the game remained paused for several minutes, heated scenes were observed on the pitch.

Eventually, the game was restarted after Vinicius Jr agreed to play on following mediation by Benfica and Real Madrid staff members. Meanwhile, a Real Madrid staff member was shown a red card for something said during the chaos.