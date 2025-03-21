‘Didn't mock Cristiano Ronaldo’: Rasmus Hojlund says ‘Siu’ celebration wasn’t to troll ‘idol’

Denmark recently took on Portugal in Copenhagen on Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal. Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund came off the bench to score in the 78th-minute to give Denmark a 1-0 win, but also courted controversy with his celebration. Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (front R) reacts as Denmark's players celebrate.(AFP)

After scoring, the young striker ran towards the corner and performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration, while the Al Nassr star was on the field for Portugal and watched on.

‘Wasn’t to mock him': Rasmus Hojlund

Speaking to reporters after the match, Hojlund explained, “It's for my idol. It wasn't to mock him or anything. He's had such a huge impact on me and my football career. Maybe it's a bit ambivalent, but to score against him and Portugal, it's huge.”

“I remember him scoring from a free kick in 2011 when I went to watch the match, and since then I've been a huge Cristiano fan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who is already 40-years-old, has been receiving criticism from some fans for his continued inclusion in the Portugal playing XI.

Recently, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez explained his decision to continue picking Ronaldo. Speaking to Coaches Voice, he said, “When I talk about a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, I also evaluate him on the basis of these three key aspects. His talent is indisputable; he is one of the best in the history of football. His experience is also unique: the only player to play in six European Championships and to have more than 200 international matches.”

“But what stands out the most is his commitment. His passion for representing Portugal is contagious and motivates the entire team. He is not in the team today for what he has been, but for what he continues to be: the top scorer with 17 goals in the 21 games we have played in two years.”