close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / West Ham hold on for Brighton stalemate

West Ham hold on for Brighton stalemate

AFP |
Jan 03, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Despite being ravaged by defensive absences due to injury and suspension, the Seagulls held out for their first Premier League clean sheet of the season.

West Ham missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four as Brighton were denied victory at the London Stadium by Alphonse Areola in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna applaud fans after the match(Action Images via Reuters)
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna applaud fans after the match(Action Images via Reuters)

Despite being ravaged by defensive absences due to injury and suspension, the Seagulls held out for their first Premier League clean sheet of the season and deserved all three points on their second-half performance.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"We played a great game," Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi told the BBC.

"We deserved to win. We played a very smart game because the best quality of West Ham is counter-attack and we played with a focus - don't concede a counter-attack.

"We created eight clear chances to score and I'm really pleased for the performance, the understanding of the play I want and demand."

Brighton enjoyed nearly 70 percent of possession but were blighted by a familiar lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Areola had to be at his best to deny Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana and maintain the Hammers' unbeaten run.

David Moyes' men have taken 10 points from a possible 12 over the festive season but are still six points adrift of the top four.

The home side's threat was blunted without the injured Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus, who was denied the chance to feature in one final club game before the Africa Cup of Nations by the Ghanaian federation.

James Ward-Prowse had West Ham's best effort that Jason Steele saved before the break.

A point is enough to edge Brighton above Manchester United into seventh, but they remain three points behind West Ham in sixth.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out