IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST

West Ham staved off potential embarrassment in the FA Cup by scoring an 83rd-minute goal to see off non-league Stockport 1-0 in the third round on Monday.

A game that was briefly paused in the 15th minute because of a fireworks display near Edgeley Park failed to light up as West Ham struggled to cope with a cut-up, boggy field and driving rain against an opponent from the fifth tier.

It was left for Craig Dawson to save the visitors as the game approached a period of extra time, the center back timing his late run into the penalty area to perfection to meet an inswinging cross by Jarrod Bowen and head the ball into the bottom corner.

It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.

Stockport was looking to follow fellow non-league team Chorley, which eliminated second-tier Derby on Saturday, in humiliating a side from the leading divisions, and included John Rooney — the brother of Derby manager and former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney — in its lineup.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Finals and Semi Finals Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - March 15, 2019 Liverpool club ambassador Robbie Fowler before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Finals and Semi Finals Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - March 15, 2019 Liverpool club ambassador Robbie Fowler before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files(REUTERS)
football

'Mega tough' but Liverpool can retain title without being at best, says Fowler

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The Anfield side triumphed last season with seven games to spare but have looked less dominant this campaign though they remain level on points with Manchester United, who have a game in hand, at the top of the Premier League standings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group H - Ferencvaros v Espanyol - Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary - November 28, 2019 Espanyol coach Pablo Machin REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group H - Ferencvaros v Espanyol - Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary - November 28, 2019 Espanyol coach Pablo Machin REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Alaves, Huesca sack coaches in bid for survival

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Alaves, meanwhile, announced the sacking of Pablo Machin on Tuesday after a 3-1 defeat at Cadiz left them 16th in the standings on 18 points, two above the relegation zone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Marine AFC v Tottenham Hotspur - Rossett Park, Crosby, Britain - January 10, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Marine AFC v Tottenham Hotspur - Rossett Park, Crosby, Britain - January 10, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal against U.S. Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium(REUTERS)
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal against U.S. Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium(REUTERS)
football

Juventus' Ronaldo sets record with 15th Serie A goal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The 35-year-old Portuguese fired a low diagonal shot into the bottom corner to seal a 3-1 win for his side against Sassuolo in stoppage time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham at Goodison Park in Liverpool,(AP)
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham at Goodison Park in Liverpool,(AP)
football

Referee says should have focused more on Pickford's tackle on Van Dijk

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Pickford's reckless challenge, in a match between the Merseyside rivals in October, was made inside the penalty area but came after the referee had blown for offside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Solskjaer hopes to have Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw back for Liverpool game

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The trio missed the FA Cup third-round win over Watford at the weekend and are doubtful for Tuesday's league game at Burnley. Solskjaer's side has 33 points from 16 games and will move above leaders Liverpool if they avoid defeat at Turf Moor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 10, 2021 Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 10, 2021 Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo(REUTERS)
football

Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Napoli were second best for much of the match in Udine, but Tiemoue Bakayoko's 90th-minute header snatched victory for Gattuso's side in dramatic fashion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v U.S. Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 10, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Federico Bernardeschi (REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v U.S. Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 10, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Federico Bernardeschi (REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Juventus capitalised on the numerical advantage as Danilo was left in plenty of space to fire home a fierce opener in the 50th minute, but the lead lasted just eight minutes as Gregoire Defrel levelled to stun the hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carlos Soler(Twitter)
Carlos Soler(Twitter)
football

Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Midfielder Soler, who had scored a hat-trick of penalties against Real Madrid in Valencia's last win on Nov. 8, broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, controlling a pass from outside the area before lashing the ball high into the net.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crawley Town's Jordan Tunnicliffe celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
Crawley Town's Jordan Tunnicliffe celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
football

Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Crawley's best run in the FA Cup came in 2012, when they reached the fifth round -- the only other time they have made it past the third round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and Lyon's Moussa Dembele, right, jump for the ball during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris,(AP)
PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and Lyon's Moussa Dembele, right, jump for the ball during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris,(AP)
football

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC play out goalless draw(Twitter)
Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC play out goalless draw(Twitter)
football

ISL: Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:40 PM IST
The match saw both teams failing to convert clear-cut chances. That Odisha had three shots on target while Chennaiyin managed just two exemplified how much both sides cancelled out each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP