Home / Sports / Football / 'What a night': Rooney, Arsenal & others react after England beat Denmark to move into Euro 2020 final
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden(Pool via REUTERS)
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden(Pool via REUTERS)
football

'What a night': Rooney, Arsenal & others react after England beat Denmark to move into Euro 2020 final

Twitterati couldn’t keep calm as England cruised into the Euro 2020 final where they’ll face the Italians. Let's have a look at some of the reactions.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:10 PM IST

The England football fans were more than happy on Wednesday night when Harry Kane & Co overcame Denmark 2-1 in extra time to storm into the Euro 2020 final. A tough one for Denmark as their journey came to an end at the European championship. They have shown great fortitude, especially after the distress of Christian Eriksen’s opening game collapse.

Harry Kane’s goal in the extra time avoided the penalty shootouts that have proved to be the England’s nemesis through all those near-misses. They fell behind to Mikkel Damsgaard's superb free-kick, equalised with an own goal, dominated the game and then won it via their captain in the 104th minute.

Twitterati couldn’t keep calm as England cruised into the Euro 2020 final where they’ll face the Italians. Here are some of the reactions:

England will face Italy in the Final on Sunday. They will be going for its first major title since winning the 1966 World Cup on their home field.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.