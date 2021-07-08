'What a night': Rooney, Arsenal & others react after England beat Denmark to move into Euro 2020 final

The England football fans were more than happy on Wednesday night when Harry Kane & Co overcame Denmark 2-1 in extra time to storm into the Euro 2020 final. A tough one for Denmark as their journey came to an end at the European championship. They have shown great fortitude, especially after the distress of Christian Eriksen’s opening game collapse.

Harry Kane’s goal in the extra time avoided the penalty shootouts that have proved to be the England’s nemesis through all those near-misses. They fell behind to Mikkel Damsgaard's superb free-kick, equalised with an own goal, dominated the game and then won it via their captain in the 104th minute.

Twitterati couldn’t keep calm as England cruised into the Euro 2020 final where they’ll face the Italians. Here are some of the reactions:

WE ARE IN THE FINAL!!!

Brilliant by the boys showing fantastic character from 1-0 down.

You fans were incredible singing the whole game

Bring on Sunday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@england #england #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/vESSflVSdU — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 7, 2021

What a night!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

I never knew Wembley could sound like that. We are in the final!!!

Thank you everyone for cheering us on tonight, one more big push. #euro2020 #england @england pic.twitter.com/I5AWtJmhyH — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) July 7, 2021

If anyone deserves to win Euro 2020 it’s England after all that we’ve been through for the past year or so — The Rain Master ⛈ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍺🍻 (@Regenmeister_) July 8, 2021

England vs Denmark: England beat Denmark 2-1 in the second semi-final of Euro 2020.



England have reached the final for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup. @EURO2020 @England pic.twitter.com/6528DeeoHf — Shazad Anas (@ShazadAnas1) July 8, 2021

😎 The EURO 2020 final is set!



🇮🇹🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Italy versus England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 🔥



Who is lifting the 🏆❓#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/tYSEzNjAkI — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 7, 2021

What a night 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/HNfbYgpyQd — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 8, 2021

England will face Italy in the Final on Sunday. They will be going for its first major title since winning the 1966 World Cup on their home field.