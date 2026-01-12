Why Mbappe is not playing vs Barcelona today. Real Madrid gives latest update

Kylian Mbappe did not start against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, an El Clásico showdown, on Sunday. The 27-year-old watched from the bench as Xabi Alonso and co looked to beat their arch rivals.

Why is Kylian Mbappe benched? Mbappe had suffered a sprain in his knee during a training session back in December. The French star was not even a part of Real Madrid's squad for the league clash against Real Betis and the semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

It was revealed that Mbappe was cleared to play vs Barcelona, but is still not 100% fit. French media reported that Alonso did not want to risk an injury to his top star. He is expected to get minutes in the second half on Sunday.

“Kylian Mbappe is ready to play. It will depend on how the game goes,” Alonso said before the game.

Meanwhile, Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona to take the lead just a minute after he missed a chance. The Blaugrana were in front just before the halftime whistle.

Real Madrid - Manager: Xabi Alonso Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Raúl Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Fernández Carreras, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Gonzalo Garcia

Substitutes: Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Kylian Mbappé, Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Franco Mastantuono, David Jiménez Corredor, Thiago Pitarch Pinar.

FC Barcelona - Manager: Hansi Flick Starting XI: Joan García Pons, Alejandro Balde Martínez, Pau Cubarsí Paredes, Pedro González López (Pedri), Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana, Raphael Dias Belloli (Raphinha), Fermín López Marín, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Koundé, Eric García Martret.

Substitutes: Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo da Silva, Ferran Torres García, Marcus Rashford, Marc Casadó Torras, Gerard Martín Langreo, Roony Bardghji, Daniel Olmo Carvajal, Marc Bernal Casas, Wojciech Tomasz Szczęsny, Tommy Marqués.