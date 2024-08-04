Hockey India livid with Amit red card, Britain keeper using tablet in shootout, lodges official complaint against umpire

Hockey India has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision-making during the India vs Great Britain men's hockey quarter-final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. "The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome," said Hockey India in a statement. India's Amit Rohidas, second right, reacts after referee showing him red card during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during Paris Olympics(AP)

Key issues highlighted in the official complaint include:

1. Inconsistent video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red card decision for an Indian player, which has eroded trust in the video review system.

2. Coaching of a goalkeeper from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out.

3. Use of a video tablet by a goalkeeper during the shoot-out.

"These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches," HI said in a statement.

India's star defender Amit Rohidas was given a red card in the 17th minute for hitting an opposition player with his stick, which the video umpire deemed it as "intentional". Britain were already dominating the match with superior ball possession and it put India in a very tricky position.

Notably, red cards are extremely rare in hockey. Many believed a yellow card (10-minute suspension) was enough fir Amit's offence as the Indian defender was just trying to pull his stick away in the opposite direction instead of hitting the Britain player.

The second incident took place during the penalty shoot out when India's Sukhjeet Singh was lining up to take the second penalty stroke. The on-field umpires had to stop proceedings as the Britain keeper was seen using a tablet before settling into his mark under the goal post.

In the absence of Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, who plays in mid-field, was asked to man the defence.Reduced to 10 men on the pitch, India could not play scoop balls, a strategy that worked for the side in previous matches, but it managed to escape without getting hurt.

It all boiled down to how Sreejesh would perform and the veteran goalkeeper did not disappoint, blocking the third and fourth attempts by Connor Williamson and Phillip Ropper after the score was tied 2-2 in the shootout.

James Albrey and Zach Wallace had scored earlier for Great Britain while skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal sounded the board for India.

"We had no option but to keep the score tied till the end. We focussed on defence, we played to a structure and today communication between the players was pretty good. It was a team effort," Harmanpreet said.

The skipper said they had to forget the red card and move forward.

"We could not change what had happened. It was a team effort, it was our best defence, playing with 10 men, that was a hard part.""At this stage, we can't afford to be nervous, no matter who we play or we play extra man or not. That mind-set will remain in the next match."