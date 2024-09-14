ACT Hockey: India rally to beat Pakistan, face South Korea in semis

New Delhi: It wasn’t as big a victory as the Asian Games last year but the Indian men’s hockey team still managed to overcome rivals Pakistan 2-1 to complete the group stage with an all-win record at the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India beat Pakistan 2-1 on Saturday. (Hockey India)

Harmanpreet Singh and Co had thrashed their neighbours 10-2 in Hangzhou in what was their biggest win against Pakistan till date. But a more resolute Pakistan turned up at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China and consistently attacked the Indian defence.

Despite their opportunities, Pakistan fell short as drag-flicker Harmanpreet’s brace (13th, 19th) was enough to take India over the line without much trouble. Ahmad Nadeem (8th) scored the lone goal for Pakistan, who lost their first match of the six-team tournament.

By virtue of their fifth win, India finished on top and will face South Korea, who drew 3-3 against Malaysia, in the semi-final on Monday. Pakistan will face hosts China, who beat Japan 2-0, in the other semi-final.

Although India made an aggressive start, it was Pakistan who drew first blood through Nadeem. Pakistan were cautious in their pursuit as they worked a structured attack. After taking a couple of shots on target, they were successful in their third with Hannan Shahid making an impressive run through the middle and passing it to Nadeem, who scored from close range.

India equalised when skipper Harmanpreet made no mistake in converting their first penalty corner (PC). India started the second quarter brightly, going 2-1 ahead as Harmanpreet converted a second PC. India forced eight PCs in all to Pakistan’s solitary one.

India had a better share of possession but couldn’t create much opportunities as they kept losing the ball frequently. Pakistan, on the other hand, managed to create a half-chance, but Nadeem’s pass missed Rooman on the goalmouth. They also earned their only PC at the stroke of half-time, but Sufiyan Khan’s drag-flick hit the bar.

In the second half, India controlled the ball with flank-to-flank passing to push Pakistan deep into their circle. A mis-tackle by Sufiyan on Araijeet Singh Hundal at the top of the circle earned India their third PC, but Harmanpreet’s drag-flick was blocked by Pakistan’s rushers.

India earned back-to-back PCs at the start of the final quarter but Pakistan’s defence averted the danger. Tempers flared and both teams pushed each other from one end to the other. Ashraf Waheed Rana was shown a 10-minute yellow card for a physical foul on Jugraj Singh in India’s circle.

With the extra man, India mounted pressure on Pakistan with relentless attacks but missed out on capitalising as they kept losing possession. With two minutes to go, Manpreet Singh too received a yellow, leaving both teams with 10 men apiece.

India earned their final penalty corner with 90 seconds left but Harmanpreet’s hit was blocked. The defending champions then ran down the clock.

“I know when I have the ball, I don’t want to lose it, so just protect, that’s the motive for me. Pakistan gave us a wonderful fight. Although we won the match, we were not happy because we kept losing the ball and it got us in trouble, so we need to improve,” said Nilakanta Sharma.