Gonasika, Odisha Warriors pull out of HIL

Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) winners Odisha Warriors and men’s franchise team Gonasika have pulled out of the revamped HIL’s second edition to be held next January, Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey said on Sunday. Indian players celebrate their 3-2 Group A win over Japan in the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar on Sunday. (Hockey India)

Navoyam Sports-owned Odisha Warriors won the women’s HIL beating Soorma Hockey Club 2-1 in the final on January 26. Team Gonasika, owned by Odia mining tycoon Tarini Prasad Mohanty, had finished seventh out of eight teams in the men’s league.

“Most of the men’s teams will remain the same. Gonasika has pulled out citing personal problems. A replacement team is ready to participate. We will inform all after finalising the details. The men’s HIL will continue to have eight teams,” the former India skipper said here.

“In women’s HIL, Odisha Warriors have pulled out and a replacement team is ready. We, for sure, will have four teams in the league but it could increase to six.”

Tirkey said the Gonasika and Warriors players will return to the auction pool with players from other teams. “Other teams will retain and release some players for the mini auction (in September-October),” he said.

Salaries paid

There was a delay in paying salaries to many players from Odisha Warriors. Tirkey said their salaries have been paid by HI. “They have got their money,” he said.

Interestingly, HI paid the salaries from the winning prize money. Warriors were due ₹1 crore for winning the HIL, but since they did not pay players their salary, HI did so from the prize purse, only handing the remaining amount to the franchise owners.

Three venues

Tirkey also said there will be three venues for HIL 2026. For the 2024-25 season, matches were held in Rourkela and Ranchi. Either Rourkela or Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and one another city will host HIL. It is unlikely to be in north India due to fog issues in the winter, he said.

“Cities in north India have also been proposed. But due to the weather conditions and fog during that time of the year, many flights get delayed and we cannot afford that. It could lead to a big problem,” he said.