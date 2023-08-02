India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch in India

India will start their campaign at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 against China on August 3. The match will be the first of five round-robin games for the Indian team, which include a highly-anticipated rivalry match against Pakistan on August 9. India have won the tournament in 2011 and 2016, as well as being joint-champions with Pakistan in 2018. However, a 3-5 loss to Japan in the 2021 semifinals saw them having to settle for a bronze medal, but being the top-ranked side in the competition, the Indian unit will be eager to lift the trophy on home soil. India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 live streaming(Getty Images)

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India will also look to translate their recent success in international competition to a gold medal, falling just shy at the Commonwealth and Olympic Games as well the Asia Cup in recent years.

The disappointing crossover penalty shootout loss to New Zealand at the World Cup held in Odisha earlier this year will also sting, and India will try to set it right in Chennai beginning with their match against China, ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

Here are the streaming details of India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 3, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.

