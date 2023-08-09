India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 live streaming: The final set of fixtures in the group stage of the 2023 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy will see a huge rivalry match between India and Pakistan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India’s important win over South Korea took them to top of the table, also helping them qualify for the semifinals. The unit will look to continue their unbeaten streak with a confidence-boosting victory over their rivals at home. India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 live streaming(AFP)

Pakistan, meanwhile, are placed fourth but are not yet assured of a semifinal berth. They will know their fate entering the match: a win for Japan earlier in the day could put them in a precarious position, where as a loss to their hosts could see them get knocked out.

India will try and continue their momentum under Harmanpreet Singh, who with five goals is the leading scorer of the tournament at the moment. It promises to be a blockbuster between the two fierce rivals, as they look to enter the Asian Games on top form. Here are the streaming details of India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 9.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be available on Fancode app in India. You can also catch the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

