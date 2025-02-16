India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: Harmanpreet and co. in search of first win in rematch vs ESP
- 38 Mins ago Harmanpreet after India's loss
- 18 Sec ago India regrouping after break
- 11 Mins ago India eye improved performance
- 31 Mins ago What happened in their first encounter?
- 58 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: India will face Spain, with an aim to clinch their first win of the championship.
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: India became the last team to start their FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign, doing so in inauspicious fashion as they lost 3-1 to Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. With most of their rivals in the Pro League already deep into their campaigns in this asynchronous-style league format, India know they have a lot of catching up to do — and that must start with a win in the rematch against Spain in Odisha today....Read More
India set off to good start thanks to a goal from Sukhjeet to put them up 1-0 in the second period, but it wasn’t a lead that lasted long as Borja Callos equalised within a couple of minutes. India weren’t able to recover from the switch of momentum, as Spain made it 2-1 and then added a third for gloss through a penalty corner, as India went all-out in search of an equaliser at the end of the game.
India will be aware that starting the season late means there is greater pressure of expectations in this window of the year where games will come thick and fast, and they have to capitalise on these matches at home. Spain were one of the weaker units in the previous edition of the Pro League, and while the improvements in Max Caldas’ team are there, India should still be playing and producing results as if they are the favourites.
India’s hope will therefore be that this unit, which achieved a bronze medal finish at the Paris Olympics, will shake off the rust and find the chemistry with each other in time to erase their loss from the first match against Spain. The players have been away in the HIL, and the conversion from those systems playing against one another to once again finding the rhythm in the national setup can be a tricky one.
The team won’t be satisfied with a sixth place finish in the Pro League as they had last time out, with Harmanpreet Singh and company aware they have too much talent to not be fighting for the title up amongst the best. While they were never in risk of sliding into the solitary relegation spot, that isn’t enough to satisfy the fans and the demands being made of the team.
Nevertheless, skipper Harmanpreet wasn’t too critical of his team despite the opening loss, choosing to look at the bright side. "This is a good learning experience, and we’ll take the positives from this game," said the captain. "We started pretty well, we kept good pressure and got many opportunities as well, but I won’t be too disappointed as it was our first match after a long time. We will try to convert our chances in the upcoming games," he explained.
Currently, in this season’s league stage, Netherlands top the league stage having already played 8 games in the tournament so far. Most other teams have played four games, with Spain playing their fifth in the 3-1 victory and currently sat in fourth place after two wins, one shootout win, and two losses.
India will be looking to get on the board with a bounce-back victory over Spain, kicking off an important home stretch of games in Odisha for the Indian unit.
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: Harmanpreet after India's loss
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh insisted that while the side did play well against Spain in their opener, they struggled at finishing chances. "We played really well...we created a lot of good chances. We could have finished better...we will try not to make any mistakes in the coming matches," Harmanpreet said.
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: Women's team facing England
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: Contrary to the men, India women's team made a winning start to their FIH Pro League campaign, defeating England 3-2. They're currently taking on the same team in the rematch in the league phase, with both teams currently goalless in the second quarter.
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: India regrouping after break
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: One of the challenges for India has been the lack of time together as a unit. With players recently returning from the Hockey India League, where they operated under different systems and alongside different teammates, cohesion has been a work in progress. But now, with a game under their belt, Fulton will expect his team to step up, find their rhythm, and deliver a more cohesive performance.
Can India bounce back and make a statement this time?
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: India eye improved performance
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: Spain looked clearly the better side in India's opening clash in Bhubaneswar, as the hosts lacked cohesion upfront and a defensive strategy. India conceded multiple penalty corners right after their first goal, particularly in the third and fourth quarters, giving Spain the momentum. To make the matters worse, India's own conversion rate with PCs was woeful.
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: India last to open their campaign
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: India were the last team to open their campaign in the Pro League; Netherlands have already played 8 matches, and are at the top with 14 points. England take the second point, while Australia, interestingly, are 6th with only one win in four matches. Spain occupy the fourth place with two wins in five.
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: What happened in their first encounter?
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: On Saturday, Spain avenged their Paris Olympics bronze-medal heartbreak by outplaying India 3-1 at the same venue. Despite taking the lead in the 25th minute through Sukhjeet Singh, India struggled to maintain control. Spain responded strongly, finding the net through Borja Lacalle (28’), Ignacio Cobos (38’), and Bruno Avila (56’), exposing India's lack of intensity.
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: Hello and welcome!
India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IND vs ESP FIH Pro League match from Bhubaneswar! Harmanpreet Singh and his men faced a disappointing 1-3 defeat in their first match on Saturday against Spain, and will not only look to bounce back against the side but also aim at clinching their first win of the Pro League.