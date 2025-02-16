India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: Harmanpreet and co. in search of first win in rematch vs ESP

India vs Spain Hockey Live Score, FIH Pro League 2024/25: India became the last team to start their FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign, doing so in inauspicious fashion as they lost 3-1 to Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. With most of their rivals in the Pro League already deep into their campaigns in this asynchronous-style league format, India know they have a lot of catching up to do — and that must start with a win in the rematch against Spain in Odisha today....Read More

India set off to good start thanks to a goal from Sukhjeet to put them up 1-0 in the second period, but it wasn’t a lead that lasted long as Borja Callos equalised within a couple of minutes. India weren’t able to recover from the switch of momentum, as Spain made it 2-1 and then added a third for gloss through a penalty corner, as India went all-out in search of an equaliser at the end of the game.

India will be aware that starting the season late means there is greater pressure of expectations in this window of the year where games will come thick and fast, and they have to capitalise on these matches at home. Spain were one of the weaker units in the previous edition of the Pro League, and while the improvements in Max Caldas’ team are there, India should still be playing and producing results as if they are the favourites.

India’s hope will therefore be that this unit, which achieved a bronze medal finish at the Paris Olympics, will shake off the rust and find the chemistry with each other in time to erase their loss from the first match against Spain. The players have been away in the HIL, and the conversion from those systems playing against one another to once again finding the rhythm in the national setup can be a tricky one.

The team won’t be satisfied with a sixth place finish in the Pro League as they had last time out, with Harmanpreet Singh and company aware they have too much talent to not be fighting for the title up amongst the best. While they were never in risk of sliding into the solitary relegation spot, that isn’t enough to satisfy the fans and the demands being made of the team.

Nevertheless, skipper Harmanpreet wasn’t too critical of his team despite the opening loss, choosing to look at the bright side. "This is a good learning experience, and we’ll take the positives from this game," said the captain. "We started pretty well, we kept good pressure and got many opportunities as well, but I won’t be too disappointed as it was our first match after a long time. We will try to convert our chances in the upcoming games," he explained.

Currently, in this season’s league stage, Netherlands top the league stage having already played 8 games in the tournament so far. Most other teams have played four games, with Spain playing their fifth in the 3-1 victory and currently sat in fourth place after two wins, one shootout win, and two losses.

India will be looking to get on the board with a bounce-back victory over Spain, kicking off an important home stretch of games in Odisha for the Indian unit.