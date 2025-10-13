Search
Mon, Oct 13, 2025
IOA felicitates Paris Olympics medallists

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Oct 13, 2025 09:45 pm IST

The IOA honored Paris Olympics medalists in New Delhi, celebrating their achievements and awarding prize money, while emphasizing sports governance and athlete focus.

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday felicitated the Paris Olympics medal winners at a ceremony here. Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA’s president PT Usha and other executive committee members honoured the medallists and handed over the prize money.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya (R) presents a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh cheque to India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh (C). IOA president PT Usha also present. (ANI)
Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two medals in Paris, her fellow mixed team bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh, rifle 3 Positions shooter Swapnil Kusale, wrestler Aman Sehrawat, and the bronze-winning men’s hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh were felicitated. Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra could not attend the function.

The coaches of the medallists, including Manu’s coach Jaspal Rana, Deepali Deshpande, Chopra’s coach Klaus Bartonietz, and men’s hockey coach Craig Fulton were given prize money.

Chopra, who won silver in Paris, was given 75 lakh, Manu 87.5 lakh ( 50 lakh and 37.5 lakh), Sarabjot 37.5 lakh, Kushale 50 lakh, Aman 50 lakh, and the Indian men’s hockey team (main squad) 10 lakh each and 5 lakh each (reserve players).

“IOA has honoured our athletes today. The sports sector is making new history. We are hosting international tournaments and our athletes are also performing well. We organised world para championships successfully here, and also finished in the top 10. We are also performing well at the Olympics. I can say the IOA, federations, government, and the corporate sector are working in tandem to take sports forward. In Asian Games, CWG and Olympics, India will put up a good performance,” Mandaviya said.

He said the government will implement the recently passed National Sports Governance Law in two months.

“When I have meetings with federations, seven out of 10 federations would only discuss their internal politics. They never spoke about athletes. Sports sector is not a platform to do politics. Their priority should be athletes and good governance.”

Usha told the medal winners that their achievements brought pride and joy to the nation. “You stand as symbols of dedication, resilience and limitless potential of Indian youth. To those athletes who may not have returned with medals, please know that your contribution is equally valued. Your effort, your courage and your presence at the Olympics inspire millions across our country,” she said.

