The Edmonton Oilers will focus on protecting leads as they return home to open a two-game homestand, starting with a visit from the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Oilers face league-best Avalanche while in search of finishing kick

Edmonton dropped back-to-back contests in St. Louis and Dallas on Monday and Tuesday, relinquishing 2-0 advantages in both losses.

On Friday, captain Connor McDavid admitted the team needs to do a better job of closing out games.

"Probably a little more desperate, a little more urgency probably to win games," McDavid said. "I think we're putting ourselves in good spots, but we're not closing them out. That's something we're normally pretty good at. Hasn't been the trend this year, but something we've got to figure out."

McDavid had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars and is tied for the league lead with 21 points through 15 games.

Stuart Skinner, 4-3-3 in 10 games this season, made 24 saves in Tuesday's loss. Skinner, who is 4-1-2 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in eight career games against Colorado, will get the start Saturday.

Edmonton, which is 2-2-3 in its last seven, has not lost in regulation on home ice this season and hosts an Avalanche team that has just one regulation loss this season .

"It's a great challenge for us," McDavid said. "They're obviously a team that's playing really well. It's a great challenge for us, something that's got our attention and we're excited to go."

Saturday is the first of three meetings between the clubs this season. The Oilers took two of three matchups last campaign, winning both games in Colorado.

Colorado travels to Edmonton as part of a two-game road trip, looking for back-to-back wins after edging the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on home ice Tuesday.

Victor Olofsson scored twice and Ross Colton netted the other for the Avalanche, who are 3-0-2 in their past five. Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to seven games with an assist in the win.

"Pretty proud of our guys because it seemed like it was a little bit of a grind," said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. "I think played a tight defensive game. I think we battled to try to get there.

"I don't think we had our best jump, but we played with a real good conscience. We were committed on the defending side, we just weren't quite as quick on either side of the puck, offensively or defensively."

MacKinnon paces the Avalanche in goals and points , while defenseman Cale Makar has a team-leading 14 assists in 14 games this season. In 28 career games against the Oilers, MacKinnon has 11 goals and 24 assists.

Scott Wedgewood, Saturday's likely starter, is 8-1-2 with a .902 save percentage and 2.49 GAA in 12 starts this season. In six career games against the Oilers, Wedgewood is 2-2-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.