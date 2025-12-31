Panthers F Brad Marchand avoids discipline for elbow to head

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand escaped supplemental discipline for his elbow to the head of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson on Tuesday, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Marchand received a two-minute roughing minor in overtime. His penalty was about to expire when Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki tapped in the winning goal.

Sportsnet reported Marchand would not have a hearing or be suspended or fined by the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Marchand avoided further discipline because his hit was penalized on the ice and was not egregiously forceful, a league source told ESPN.

The decision enables Marchand to play against the New York Rangers on Friday in the 2026 Winter Classic outdoors at Miami's LoanDepot Park.

The 37-year-old veteran was honored before the Canadiens matchup for tallying his 1,000th career point earlier in the season. Marchand opened the scoring midway through Tuesday's third period, but the Panthers squandered a two-goal lead in the waning minutes of regulation.

Marchand has recorded a team-high 23 goals and 45 points over 38 games in his first full season with Florida, the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion.

Although he has not been suspended since 2022, Marchand's eight career suspensions for dirty play are the most in league history.

Separately on Wednesday, Hockey Canada named Marchand to its 25-man roster for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Marchand is a first-time Olympian but previously won gold medals with Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

