Quinton Byfield's OT goal lifts Kings over Flyers

Quinton Byfield scored at 2:48 of overtime to lift the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

Byfield scored on a one-timer off a pass from Adrian Kempe. Drew Doughty received the secondary assist for his 700th NHL point.

Kempe had two goals and an assist, Corey Perry had two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves for the Kings, who have won four of five.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, Trevor Zegras also scored and Dan Vladar made 18 saves for the Flyers, who have dropped 11 of their past 13 games .

Kempe gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 3:10 of the first period and extended his point streak to six games .

Vladar made back-to-back saves on Doughty and Alex Laferriere before Perry retrieved his own missed shot behind the net and passed it to Laferriere at the inside edge of the left circle. Laferriere's spinning shot went to Kempe in the slot and he quickly fired the puck into the net.

Kempe made it 2-0 at 7:08.

A pair of Flyers converged on the puck at the same time along the end wall in the Philadelphia zone, causing it to slip out to Perry in the corner. He fed Kempe cutting down the middle and Kempe scored with a one-timer from above the hash marks for his 20th goal of the season.

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared to make it 3-0 at 7:59 of the first period, but the Flyers successfully challenged for offsides.

Los Angeles then failed to add to its lead with two power plays late in the first period and then Doughty was called for cross-checking with 48 seconds left.

The penalty carried over to the second and Philadelphia scored 39 seconds into the period while still on the power play when Zegras scored with a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Bobby Brink to cut it to 2-1.

Vladar made a save on a breakaway by Cody Ceci coming out of the penalty box at 8:48 of the second and it remained a one-goal deficit until Konecny scored on a deflection from the right circle 25 seconds into the third to tie it 2-2.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar returned after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury and played 16:13.

Field Level Media

