Tim Stutzle scored his second goal of the game 3:19 into overtime, lifting the visiting Ottawa Senators past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday. Tim Stutzle scores in OT as Senators get past Flyers 3-2

Ottawa won despite registering only 13 shots, the final one coming off a nifty setup by Drake Batherson, who put a perfect pass on the doorstep for Stutzle as he slammed on the brakes and redirected the puck past Samuel Ersson.

Stutzle has scored six goals in his last six games, including a pair of multi- goal efforts. Michael Amadio also scored a goal for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made 20 saves to earn the victory.

Ersson stopped 10 shots for Philadelphia, which had won its previous two games and five of their previous seven. Jamie Drysdale and Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers, while Christian Dvorak notched a pair of assists.

Ottawa opened the scoring with two first-period goals about a minute apart. Stutzle tallied first with a one-timer from the right circle at 5:14 for his seventh of the season.

Amadio followed suit at 6:19, taking a pass from ex-Flyer Claude Giroux and slipping through the defense before beating Ersson with a backhander from the slot for his fifth of the campaign.

Michkov brought the Flyers within 2-1 midway through the second period when he skated to the high slot and beat Ullmark with a wrister for his third goal of the season and second in as many games.

The score remained 2-1 until Drysdale tied it midway through the third period, ramming home a rebound for his second goal this season.

Both teams had double-digit giveaways as Ottawa finished with 16 to Philadelphia's 13.

The Senators blocked 17 shots in defeating the Flyers for the second time this season. They also topped Philadelphia 2-1 at home on Oct. 23

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.