If Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and...': Wasim Jaffer endorses 2 uncapped pacers for Border Gavaskar Trophy vs AUS

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer wants two uncapped fast bowlers to complement the troika of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the Indian squad for the high-profile Test series between India and Australia. Rohit Sharma's Team India will play a two-day pink-ball warm-up match in the lead-up to the day and night Test against Australia. India are set to tour Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year. Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the entire Sri Lanka series after the World Cup(PTI)

While speedster Shami is closing in on his return, pacer Bumrah and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are unlikely to appear in the first round of the Duleep Trophy. Before the tour Down Under, India will host Bangladesh for a two-Test series from September 19. During a fan interaction on social media, Jaffer was asked to share an early prediction of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Backing India to rewrite history, the former batter also opined that Bumrah, Shami and Siraj would spearhead the pace battery of the visitors if the trio remained fit.

'If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj stay fit…'

Jaffer even suggested that India can sanction the call-ups of pacer Arshdeep Singh and 'dark horse' Mayank Yadav into the Test squad. “If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj stay fit and are able to play most of the series, India have a great opportunity for a hat-trick down under. Arshdeep could bring the left arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND,” Jaffer said.

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Yadav made heads turn after clocking 155kph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Mayank bagged three for 27 in his debut against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, the Indian pacer was sidelined by an injury and later ruled out of the entire IPL season. Though Arshdeep has played 8 ODIs and 54 T20Is, the pacer is uncapped in Test cricket. Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram had advised Arshdeep to prioritise playing the longest format for India after a successful T20 World Cup.