India will have to win the series at least by a 2-1 margin to enter the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at Lord's in June.

Ind, Eng ready for pink-ball battle

The third Test, a day-nighter to be played with the pink ball, begins on Wednesday with the series tied 1-1.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:15 AM IST

A year after hosting former US President Donald Trump in front of a capacity crowd, the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera will see India take on England for the last two Tests of the four-match series.

The third Test, a day-nighter to be played with the pink ball, begins on Wednesday with the series tied 1-1.

India will have to win the series at least by a 2-1 margin to enter the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at Lord’s in June.

