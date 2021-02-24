Ind, Eng ready for pink-ball battle
A year after hosting former US President Donald Trump in front of a capacity crowd, the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera will see India take on England for the last two Tests of the four-match series.
The third Test, a day-nighter to be played with the pink ball, begins on Wednesday with the series tied 1-1.
India will have to win the series at least by a 2-1 margin to enter the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at Lord’s in June.
