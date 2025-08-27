Jason, Donna Kelce ‘thrilled’ to welcome Taylor Swift to the Chiefs household; send a special message

Jason and Donna Kelce, two of Travis' biggest supporters, are ‘thrilled’ after the Kansas City Chiefs star and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Swift, announced their engagement on Tuesday. In a five-photo carousel, the couple shared a glimpse of their romantic garden proposal, even posting a close-up of the singer's massive ring. Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce stand in the 16th tee box during the first round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course (Getty Images via AFP)

Page Six, meanwhile, cited a source to report that Swift and Kelce were engaged ‘a couple of weeks ago’. The exact date of the proposal is not known yet. It is unclear if it had happened before or after the two featured on the ‘New Heights’ podcast on August 13.

However, the couple made it official on Tuesday.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” they wrote in the caption of their announcement post.

Donna, Jason Kelce react to engagement

Page Six further reported that Kelce's family knew about the proposal days before Swift and Travis made it official. Jason, Donna, and other family members are all ‘happy and thrilled’ to welcome the 14-time Grammy winner to their family.

The news broke in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs' media availability, though after head coach Andy Reid had departed. That left Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna to field questions about his teammate's engagement.

“Man, it’s incredible. I was caught off guard but you know, great for them,” Danna said, a few minutes after the news raced across social media. “But you know, great for them. That’s a blessing. Any time you find that type of joy, blessing, love — that’s a beautiful thing.”

Like many of the Chiefs, Danna has hung out with Swift and Kelce at a New Year’s party and after most of their home games.

“I’ll think of a good little engagement gift,” Danna said. “Maybe some Pop-Tarts back to her. It won’t be homemade.”

