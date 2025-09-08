Nuria Iturrioz captured her fifth Ladies European Tour title when she outlasted Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda to win the Aramco Houston Championship on Sunday in Pearland, Texas. Nuria Iturrioz rides late surge to win Aramco Houston Championship

Iturrioz, a 29-year-old Spaniard, started the day one behind leader and countrywoman Ciganda. Iturrioz made three birdies over her final five holes en route to a 4-under-par 68 at Golfcrest Country Club and a final score of 13-under 203.

She cleared Ciganda by two shots. Hull posted a bogey-free 67 to climb to 11 under and tie Ciganda for second.

The tournament was part of the Ladies European Tour's PIF Global Series. It featured a 36-hole team competition, won Saturday by Team Kouskova, alongside 54 holes of individual stroke-play competition.

"I was really looking forward to winning one of these PIF Global Series events," Iturrioz said. "I have won as part of the team before. It's really special to do it here in the U.S. knowing I have been trying to get to the LPGA, and knowing I can play these courses well is good."

Iturrioz was just 1 under for her round when she left the 13th hole with a bogey. That was when she made her late push, breaking away from veterans like Ciganda and Hull.

"Anyone here can go low. You know you have to keep going on your own game and try to do your best because if you miss, someone is going to get it," Iturrioz said. "I tried to make as many birdies as I could."

Iturrioz also credited caddie David Floyd for helping her take some pressure off herself.

"Dave is like my brother. He is here because we are like family," she said. "This means a lot for him and he's been working a lot with the caddies and my coach and getting to know me on the course. This is the most emotional part of the victory."

Ciganda, 35, was looking to add to her 12 professional titles across LPGA and European competitions. She took a double bogey at the ninth hole, where she lost her ball, but got those strokes back with birdies at Nos. 10 and 11. From there, she only managed a birdie and a bogey the rest of the way.

"Nuria is very competitive and a great player and has that fire like all Spanish do," Ciganda said. "I'm happy for her, it's always nice when you win."

Shannon Tan of Singapore fired an 8-under 64 matching Ciganda's second round for the low score of the week and placed fourth at 10 under. Three French players tied for fifth at 9 under after posting 69s: Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour and Nastasia Nadaud.

