'History has been scripted': PM Modi tweets after Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Tokyo Olympics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:55 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Neeraj Chopra after he became the second Indian to bag an individual gold medal at the Olympics on Saturday. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event with an 87.58m throw.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold," tweeted PM Modi.

The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's more than 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece event.

With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.

