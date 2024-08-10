How did India perform on Day 14 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Day 14 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 saw Aman Sehrawat increase India's medal tally from five to six. The wrestler won bronze in the men's 57kg freestyle bronze medal playoff, becoming the first wrestler to win a medal for India in Paris 2024 and also the youngest Indian to do so. He also became the seventh Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal, joining a legendary list which consists of KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya. Bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat of India bites his medal.(REUTERS)

Speaking to ANI after his bronze win, Aman said, "I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics... I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well."

"It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games," he added.

Meanwhile, legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra hailed the grappler. Taking to X, he wrote, "Congratulations Aman ! Your determination on the mat, your focus, and the way you carry yourself with humility and grace--these are the qualities that make a true champion. Securing bronze in Paris is a huge achievement, but more than that, it's a reflection of your relentless pursuit of excellence. I'm incredibly proud of you, and I know you've made the entire nation proud too. Keep shining, champ."

Meanwhile in athletics, the men's and women's relay teams got knocked out of their 4x400m heats. The men's relay team consisted of Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Jacob. While, the women's relay team had Rupal Chaudhary, MR Poovamma, Jyothika Sri and Subha Venkaresan. Also in golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished round 3 in T40 and T42 respectively.

Results for Paris Olympics 2024 Day 14-

Athletics

Women's 4x400m relay round 1: India come eighth in heat, knocked out

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: India men's team come fifth with 3:00:58 season best time in Heat 2, knocked out

Wrestling

Aman Sehrawat wins men's 57kg freestyle bronze