How did India perform on Day 4 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Day 4 witnessed Indian shooter Manu Bhaker scripting history by becoming the first Indian woman to win multiple Olympic medals in a single edition. Bhaker, who won bronze in 10 air pistol women's singles event, teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to bring another bronze medal for India in 10m air pistol mixed team event. The Indian pair also became the first to win a medal for India in a team event at the Olympics. Shooter Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose for a photograph with their Bronze medals on winning the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)

Indian hockey team also continued their fine run in the tournament with a sensational 2-0 win over Ireland in the Pool B match. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh once again led the team from front and scored a brace as India put one of their foot in the quarterfinal.

Star India shuttlers pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a dominant win over Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto 21-13, 21-13. They become the first Indian pair to reach the quarterfinal in men's doubles event at the Olympics.

The Indian boxers also had a forgettable day in Paris as Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, and Preeti Pawar suffered defeats in their respective bouts.

Here's how India performed on Day 4

Shooting

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. They became the first Indian pair to win a medal in a team shooting event at theOlympics.

Prithviraj Tondaiman was knocked out from men's trap shooting after finishing 21st among 30 marksmen.

Rowing

India's Balraj Panwar finished fifth in his quarterfinals heat race of the men's single sculls event.

Archery

Ankita Bhakat suffered a 4-6 loss against Poland's Wioleta Myszor in women's individual 1/32

Bhajan Kaur registered twin victories to advance to the women's individual pre-quarterfinals. Bhajan beats Indonesia's Syifa Nurafifah Kamal 7-3 in women's individual 1/32, and Poland's Wioleta Myszor 6-0 in women's individual 1/16.

Dhiraj Bommadevara beat Czech Republic's Adam Li 7-1 in men's individual 1/32; later she goes down 5-6 against Canada's Eric Peters in men's individual 1/16

Hockey

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India outclassed Ireland in a 2-0 win in a Pool B match.

Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto 21-13, 21-13. The Indian pair register a place in the quarterfinal.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto suffered a 15-21, 10-21 loss against Australia's Syifa Nurafifah Kamal

Boxing

Amit Panghal lost his bout 1-4 against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in men's 51kg round of 16

A unanimous decision loss for Jaismine Lamboria against Philippines' Nesthy Petecio in women's 57kg round of 32 bout

Preeti Pawar suffered a 2-3 split decision loss against Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias in the women's 54kg Round of 16 bout