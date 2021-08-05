India vs Germany Hockey Match Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics: When & where to watch men's hockey bronze medal match live

India vs Germany Hockey Match Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics: After going down fighting to current world champions Belgium in the semi-final match, the Indian men's hockey team will fight for the bronze medal against Germany, who lost their semifinal to Australia. The last time India won a medal was way back in 1980 when they won gold. The men's hockey team now has a chance to get back to the podium after more than four decades.

All you need to know about India vs Germany Hockey Men's Bronze Medal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Where will India vs Germany hockey men's bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

India vs Germany hockey men's bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo, Japan.

At what time does India vs Germany hockey men's bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 begin?

India vs Germany hockey men's bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 07:00 AM IST on Thursday (August 5th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Germany hockey men's bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

India vs Germany hockey men's bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Germany hockey men's bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and mobile?

The online streaming of India vs Germany hockey men's bronze medal match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on SonyLiv.