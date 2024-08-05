Neeraj Chopra in action on these dates at Paris Olympics 2024: Check full Olympic schedule of defending champion

The entire nation is waiting for Neeraj Chopra to make his presence felt at the Paris Games 2024. The defending Olympic champion arrived in Paris ahead of the athletics events last month. India's golden boy, Neeraj, is an integral part of the 29-member-strong athletics contingent of Team India at the Summer Games. The Indian athletics contingent will hope to extend the nation's medal tally from the 16 events at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Neeraj Chopra in action during a javelin event(PTI)

Athletics events at the Summer Olympics got underway on August 1. All track and field events are taking place at the iconic Stade de France in Paris. Neeraj is joined by Kishore Jena in the men’s javelin competition at the Paris Games. Jena bagged a silver for India as he finished behind Neeraj at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. Neeraj won India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Games. The Indian javelin superstar also won the Diamond League title in 2022 and the Asian Games gold medal in 2023. The reigning world champion in the sport is set to kickstart his campaign at the Paris Games 2024 this week.

When can you watch Neeraj Chopra in action at the Paris Olympics?

Neeraj will headline the javelin throw event on Tuesday (August 6). The qualification round will get underway with Group A at 1:50 pm. The Group A action will be followed by Group B at 3:20 pm on the same day.

When is the javelin men's final at the Paris Olympics?

Expected to advance from the qualification round, Neeraj will defend his gold medal in the final. The men's final of the javelin throw is scheduled to begin at 11:55 pm IST on August 8 (Sunday). Neeraj and Jena will lead India's charge in the summit clash.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra's events at Paris Olympics?

Fans can watch the live broadcast of the Paris Olympics 2024 on multiple channels of the Sports18 Network in India. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD are broadcasting the Paris Olympics in English. Tamil and Telugu options are also available for viewers. Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 are presenting the Summer games in Hindi.

How to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's events at the Paris Olympics?

The Paris Olympics 2024 is available for a livestream on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can watch the live stream of multiple events free of cost in India.