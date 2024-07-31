Neeraj Chopra-starrer contingent to compete across 16 Olympic medal events: Check India's Paris schedule in athletics

Neeraj Chopra already has a special supporter waiting for India's blue-eyed boy at the Paris Games 2024. A Kerala cyclist covered more than 22,000 kilometres over two years on his bike to watch Neeraj take centre stage at the Olympics in Paris. Kicking off his journey on August 15, 2022, Fayis Asraf Ali travelled across 30 countries to touch down in Paris for the Summer Games. Days after the arrival of the Kerala cyclist, superstar Neeraj touched down in Paris to defend his gold at the Olympics. Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action(HT)

Neeraj is spearheading the 29-member-strong athletics contingent of Team India at the Summer Games 2024. Members of the Indian athletics contingent starring javelin throw champion Neeraj will battle for supremacy across 16 medal events at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Athletics events at the grandest stage will get underway from August 1. The iconic Stade de France is set to be the home for all track and field events at the Paris Games 2024.

All eyes on Neeraj

The race walk events will be contested at Pont d'Iena while two marathon races will get flagged off from Hôtel de Ville before finishing at Les Invalides. Neeraj claimed India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Games 2020. Following his impressive showing at the Tokyo Games, Neeraj won the Diamond League title in 2022 and the Asian Games gold medal in 2023. The javelin superstar has arrived at the Paris Olympics as the reigning world champion in the sport.

Date Event Stage Time August 1, Thursday Men's 20km race walk Final (medal round) 11:00 PM August 1, Thursday Women's 20km race walk Final (medal round) 12:50 PM August 2, Friday Women's 5000m Round 1 9:40 PM August 2, Friday Men’s shot put Qualification 11:40 PM August 3, Saturday Men’s shot put Final (medal round) 11:05 PM August 4, Sunday Women's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 1:35 PM August 4, Sunday Men's long jump Qualification 2:30 PM August 5, Monday Women's 400m Round 1 3:25 PM August 5, Monday Men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 10:34 PM August 6, Tuesday Women's 5000m Final (medal round) 12:40 AM August 6, Tuesday Men's javelin throw Qualification (Group A) 1:50 PM August 6, Tuesday Women's 400m Repechage Round 2:50 PM August 6, Tuesday Men's javelin throw Qualification (Group B) 3:20 PM August 6, Tuesday Men's long jump Final (medal round) 11:50 PM August 7, Wednesday Women's 3000m steeplechase Final (medal round) 12:40 AM August 7, Wednesday Marathon race walk relay mixed Final (medal round) 11:00 AM August 7, Wednesday Men's high jump Qualification 1:35 PM August 7, Wednesday Women's 100m hurdles Round 1 1:45 PM August 7, Wednesday Women's javelin throw Qualification (Group A) 1:55 PM August 7, Wednesday Women's javelin throw Qualification (Group B) 3:20 PM August 7, Wednesday Men's Triple Jump Qualification 10:45 PM August 8, Thursday Women's 400m Semi-final 12:15 AM August 8, Thursday Men's 3000m steeplechase Final (medal round) 1:10 AM August 8, Thursday Women's 100m hurdles Repechage round 2:05 PM August 8, Thursday Men’s javelin throw Final (medal round) 11:55 PM August 9, Friday Women's 4 x 400m relay Round 1 2:10 PM August 9, Friday Men's 4 x 400m relay Round 1 2:35 PM August 9, Friday Women's 100m hurdles Semi-final 3:35 PM August 9, Friday Women’s 400m Final (medal round) 11:30 PM August 9, Friday Men’s triple jump Final (medal round) 11:40 PM August 10, Saturday Men’s high jump Final (medal round) 10:40 PM August 10, Saturday Women's javelin throw Final (medal round) 11:10 PM August 10, Saturday Women's 100m hurdles Final (medal round) 11:15 PM August 11, Sunday Men's 4 x 400m relay Final (medal round) 12:42 AM August 11, Sunday Women's 4 x 400m relay Final (medal round) 12:52 AM

Neeraj will be joined by Kishore Jena in the men’s javelin competition at the Paris Games. Jena secured a silver for India by finishing behind Neeraj at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. India's Muhammed Anas will record his third straight appearance at the Olympic Games. Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary will make their Olympic debuts in Paris. Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor, race walker Priyanka Goswami and relay runners Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan are also a part of India's star-studded athletics contingent.

Indian athletics squad for Paris 2024 Olympics:

Men

Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase)

Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw)

Kishore Jena (javelin throw)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put)

Praveen Chithravel (triple jump)

Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump)

Sarvesh Kushare (high jump)

Akshdeep Singh (20km race walk)

Vikash Singh (20km race walk)

Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk)

Muhammed Anas (4x400m relay)

Muhammed Ajmal (4x400m relay)

Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay)

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (4x400m relay)

Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay)

Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay)

Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon)

Jeswin Aldrin (long jump)

Women

Kiran Pahal (400m)

Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase and 5,000m)

Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles)

Annu Rani (javelin throw)

Jyothika Sri Dandi (4x400m relay)

Subha Venkatesan (4x400m relay)

Vithya Ramraj (4x400m relay)

MR Poovamma (4x400m relay)

Prachi (4x400m relay)

Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk and race walk mixed marathon)

Ankita Dhyani (5000m)