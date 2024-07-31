Neeraj Chopra-starrer contingent to compete across 16 Olympic medal events: Check India's Paris schedule in athletics
Neeraj Chopra has touched down in Paris to defend his Olympic gold at the Summer Games. Check out India's schedule in athletics for the Paris Games 2024.
Neeraj Chopra already has a special supporter waiting for India's blue-eyed boy at the Paris Games 2024. A Kerala cyclist covered more than 22,000 kilometres over two years on his bike to watch Neeraj take centre stage at the Olympics in Paris. Kicking off his journey on August 15, 2022, Fayis Asraf Ali travelled across 30 countries to touch down in Paris for the Summer Games. Days after the arrival of the Kerala cyclist, superstar Neeraj touched down in Paris to defend his gold at the Olympics.
Neeraj is spearheading the 29-member-strong athletics contingent of Team India at the Summer Games 2024. Members of the Indian athletics contingent starring javelin throw champion Neeraj will battle for supremacy across 16 medal events at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Athletics events at the grandest stage will get underway from August 1. The iconic Stade de France is set to be the home for all track and field events at the Paris Games 2024.
All eyes on Neeraj
The race walk events will be contested at Pont d'Iena while two marathon races will get flagged off from Hôtel de Ville before finishing at Les Invalides. Neeraj claimed India's first-ever Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Games 2020. Following his impressive showing at the Tokyo Games, Neeraj won the Diamond League title in 2022 and the Asian Games gold medal in 2023. The javelin superstar has arrived at the Paris Olympics as the reigning world champion in the sport.
|Date
|Event
|Stage
|Time
|August 1, Thursday
|Men's 20km race walk
|Final (medal round)
|11:00 PM
|August 1, Thursday
|Women's 20km race walk
|Final (medal round)
|12:50 PM
|August 2, Friday
|Women's 5000m
|Round 1
|9:40 PM
|August 2, Friday
|Men’s shot put
|Qualification
|11:40 PM
|August 3, Saturday
|Men’s shot put
|Final (medal round)
|11:05 PM
|August 4, Sunday
|Women's 3000m steeplechase
|Round 1
|1:35 PM
|August 4, Sunday
|Men's long jump
|Qualification
|2:30 PM
|August 5, Monday
|Women's 400m
|Round 1
|3:25 PM
|August 5, Monday
|Men's 3000m steeplechase
|Round 1
|10:34 PM
|August 6, Tuesday
|Women's 5000m
|Final (medal round)
|12:40 AM
|August 6, Tuesday
|Men's javelin throw
|Qualification (Group A)
|1:50 PM
|August 6, Tuesday
|Women's 400m
|Repechage Round
|2:50 PM
|August 6, Tuesday
|Men's javelin throw
|Qualification (Group B)
|3:20 PM
|August 6, Tuesday
|Men's long jump
|Final (medal round)
|11:50 PM
|August 7, Wednesday
|Women's 3000m steeplechase
|Final (medal round)
|12:40 AM
|August 7, Wednesday
|Marathon race walk relay mixed
|Final (medal round)
|11:00 AM
|August 7, Wednesday
|Men's high jump
|Qualification
|1:35 PM
|August 7, Wednesday
|Women's 100m hurdles
|Round 1
|1:45 PM
|August 7, Wednesday
|Women's javelin throw
|Qualification (Group A)
|1:55 PM
|August 7, Wednesday
|Women's javelin throw
|Qualification (Group B)
|3:20 PM
|August 7, Wednesday
|Men's Triple Jump
|Qualification
|10:45 PM
|August 8, Thursday
|Women's 400m
|Semi-final
|12:15 AM
|August 8, Thursday
|Men's 3000m steeplechase
|Final (medal round)
|1:10 AM
|August 8, Thursday
|Women's 100m hurdles
|Repechage round
|2:05 PM
|August 8, Thursday
|Men’s javelin throw
|Final (medal round)
|11:55 PM
|August 9, Friday
|Women's 4 x 400m relay
|Round 1
|2:10 PM
|August 9, Friday
|Men's 4 x 400m relay
|Round 1
|2:35 PM
|August 9, Friday
|Women's 100m hurdles
|Semi-final
|3:35 PM
|August 9, Friday
|Women’s 400m
|Final (medal round)
|11:30 PM
|August 9, Friday
|Men’s triple jump
|Final (medal round)
|11:40 PM
|August 10, Saturday
|Men’s high jump
|Final (medal round)
|10:40 PM
|August 10, Saturday
|Women's javelin throw
|Final (medal round)
|11:10 PM
|August 10, Saturday
|Women's 100m hurdles
|Final (medal round)
|11:15 PM
|August 11, Sunday
|Men's 4 x 400m relay
|Final (medal round)
|12:42 AM
|August 11, Sunday
|Women's 4 x 400m relay
|Final (medal round)
|12:52 AM
Neeraj will be joined by Kishore Jena in the men’s javelin competition at the Paris Games. Jena secured a silver for India by finishing behind Neeraj at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. India's Muhammed Anas will record his third straight appearance at the Olympic Games. Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary will make their Olympic debuts in Paris. Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor, race walker Priyanka Goswami and relay runners Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan are also a part of India's star-studded athletics contingent.
Indian athletics squad for Paris 2024 Olympics:
Men
Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase)
Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw)
Kishore Jena (javelin throw)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put)
Praveen Chithravel (triple jump)
Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump)
Sarvesh Kushare (high jump)
Akshdeep Singh (20km race walk)
Vikash Singh (20km race walk)
Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk)
Muhammed Anas (4x400m relay)
Muhammed Ajmal (4x400m relay)
Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay)
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (4x400m relay)
Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay)
Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay)
Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon)
Jeswin Aldrin (long jump)
Women
Kiran Pahal (400m)
Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase and 5,000m)
Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles)
Annu Rani (javelin throw)
Jyothika Sri Dandi (4x400m relay)
Subha Venkatesan (4x400m relay)
Vithya Ramraj (4x400m relay)
MR Poovamma (4x400m relay)
Prachi (4x400m relay)
Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk and race walk mixed marathon)
Ankita Dhyani (5000m)