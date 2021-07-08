Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics may have 'no supporters' under state of emergency says Japan PM Suga
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence, as the government declares a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) state of emergency in Tokyo.(REUTERS)
Olympics may have 'no supporters' under state of emergency says Japan PM Suga

The remarks were made shortly after Suga announced that the state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through August 22nd.
PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:25 PM IST

Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that he expects to have no spectators under the state of emergency during the Games, noting a decision on the number of spectators will be finalized at a five-party meeting which is scheduled to be held shortly after his press conference.

The remarks were made shortly after Suga announced that the state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through August 22nd.

Tokyo reported 896 news cases on Thursday, up from 673 a week earlier. It's the 19th straight day that cases have topped the mark set seven days prior. New cases on Wednesday hit 920, the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13th.

The issue of the state of emergency is likely to mean that venues will be without any spectators, although sponsors and others may have access. The no-fan atmosphere could include the opening ceremony at National Stadium.

