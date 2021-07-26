Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Sharath Kamal advances to 3rd round; faces Ma Long next
India's Kamal Achanta competes during the table tennis men's singles second-round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics.(AP)
India's Kamal Achanta competes during the table tennis men's singles second-round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics.(AP)
olympics

Olympics: Sharath Kamal advances to 3rd round; faces Ma Long next

The 39-year-old Sharath struggled in the first game but pulled himself up just in time to win 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 in the 49-minute second-round contest.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:54 AM IST

Veteran Indian table tennis player A Sharath Kamal overcame a sluggish start to beat Portugal's Tiago Polonia in the second round to set up a clash with defending champion Ma Long in the Olympics, here on Monday.

The 39-year-old Sharath struggled in the first game but pulled himself up just in time to win 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 in the 49-minute second-round contest.

The Indian paddler now has a tough match ahead as he takes on the legendary Long, who is also the reigning world champion.

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 3

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Long has won every singles title in the sport.

Sharath's compatriot G Sathiyan had lost his men's singles second round from an advantageous position on Sunday to exit the competition.

In the women's draw, Manika Batra moved to the third round with an upset win over world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 tokyo olympics
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.