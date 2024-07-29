Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 (July 29) India Full Schedule: Eyes on Ramita Jindal, Babuta - What's India's schedule today?

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 (July 29) India Full Schedule: After Manu Bhaker's historic bronze medal haul on Sunday in the women's 10m air pistol final, Ramita Jindal and Arjun Bubuta will have the opportunity to add a second and third medal to India's tally as the shooters will be in focus in their respective 10m air rifle events. India's Ramita Jindal competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024(AP)

Ramita, who overcame a sluggish start in the qualifiers, shrugged off the disappointment of missing the mixed team final along with Babuta on Saturday to put on an incredible display of marksmanship and qualify for the final in fifth place. The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist amassed 631.5, while compatriot Elavenil Valarivan scored 630.7 to finish 10th and miss the eight-shooter final. Bubuta, on the other hand, secured a spot in the men's 10m air rifle final of the Olympic Games after finishing seventh in the qualification.

Meanwhile, Bhaker, who became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal and ended a 12-year wait for India in the discipline, will return to action on Monday in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification, where he will team up with Sarabjot Singh, who fell agonisingly short of making the individual final on Saturday. The other Indian pair in the event will be Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema.

Also in action will be the Indian hockey team, who survived a scare against New Zealand in their group-stage opener. They will face Argentina, while paddler Sreeja Akula will be aiming to go through to the round of 16 in women's singles table tennis.

Archery:

* Men's team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav -- 6:30pm

Badminton

* Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) -- 12pm

* Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) -- 12:50pm

* Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) -- 5:30pm

Shooting

* 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema -- 12:45pm

* Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 1pm

* 10m Air Rifle Women's Final: Ramita Jindal -- 1pm

* 10m Air Rifle Men's Final: Arjun Babuta -- 3:30pm

Hockey

* Men's Pool B Match: India vs Argentina -- 4:15pm

Table tennis

* Women's Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 11:30pm.