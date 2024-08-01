Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 (AUG 1) India full schedule: Swapnil eyes medal; Nikhat's R16; Lakshya vs Prannoy in badminton

Missed chances galore on Wednesday as India's medal charge hit a mini-roadblock at the Paris Olympics 2024. It was curtains for Manika Batra as the ace paddler bowed out of the Paris Games in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event. Manika was outclassed by higher-ranked Japanese Miu Hirano, who handed the Indian table tennis star a 6-11 9-11 14-12 8-11 6-11 defeat in Paris. Celebrating her birthday, paddler Sreeja Akula went down fighting against world number one Yingshaw Sun. Nikhat Zareen, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and men's hockey team will be in action for India(ANI-PTI)

A new dawn is waiting for the Indian contingent in Paris on Thursday. Boxing, hockey, and badminton heavyweights will headline Day 6 of the Summer Games. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and veteran HS Prannoy stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events at the Paris Games. Prannoy has set a mouthwatering all-Indian showdown with superstar Sen in the men's singles event.

ALSO READ: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

Spotlight still on PV Sindhu

World no.5 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are scheduled to face Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) in the men's doubles quarter-finals. The men's doubles quarter-finals will be followed by Sindhu's round of 16 clash in the women's singles tournament. Golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will kickstart India's day with the men's individual finals. Shooter Swapnil Kusale will lead India's medal charge in the men's 50m rifle three-position event.

Nikhat Zareen's blockbuster bout

After entering the quarter-finals of the Summer Games, Harmanpreet Singh's men will face reigning champions Belgium in the Pool B match. The Red Lions are the runaway leaders in the pool, with three wins to their name. The Indian men's hockey team is second, with two wins and a draw. Boxer Nikhat Zareen has a date with destiny at the Paris Games today. Braving the tough draw, Nikhat has set up a clash of the titans in Paris. India's medal hope is up against world champion Wu Yu of China in the women's flyweight pre-quarterfinals.

India's full schedule on Day 6 (Thursday, August 1) of Paris Olympics:

Race walk

Men's 20km race walk: Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh and Vikash Singh (medal event) – 11 AM

Women's 20 km race walk: Priyanka is the only Indian in the list (medal event) — 12:50 PM

Golf

Men's Individual Finals: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma -- 12.30 pm

Shooting

Men's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Medal round): Swapnil Kusale -- 1.00 pm

Women's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification): Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil -- 3.30 pm

Hockey

India vs Belgium (Group stage): 1.30 pm

Boxing

Women's Flyweight (Pre-quarterfinal): Nikhat Zareen vs Yu Wu (China) -- 2.30 pm

Archery

Men's Individual (1/32 eliminations): Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China) - 2.31 pm

Men's Individual (1/16 Eliminations): 3.10 pm onwards

Table tennis

Women's Singles (Quarterfinals): 1.30 pm onwards

Badminton

Men’s Singles Round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy (After 5:40 PM)

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) - 4:30 pm

Women’s Singles Round of 16: PV Sindhu - after 10 pm

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Race 1: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 pm

Men's Dinghy Race 2 : Vishnu Saravanan -- After Race 1

Women's Dinghy Race 1: Nethra Kumanan -- 7.05 pm

Women's Dinghy Race 2: Nethra Kumanan -- After Race 1.