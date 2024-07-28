 Paris Olympics 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals

ANI |
Jul 28, 2024 02:22 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: India's sole representative in the event, Balraj, finished second in the repechages of men's single sculls by clocking 7:12.41s.

Rower Balraj Panwar pulled off a clinical performance to qualify for the quarter-finals in men's rowing at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Balraj Panwar, of India, competes in the men's single scull rowing repechage at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.(AP)
Balraj Panwar, of India, competes in the men's single scull rowing repechage at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.(AP)

India's sole representative in the event, Balraj, finished second in the repechages of men's single sculls by clocking 7:12.41s.

Balraj, who hails from Haryana, got off to a quick start and led in the beginning stages of the event. At the halfway mark, Balraj continued to give Monaco's rower Quentin a tough time.

With the final 200m left, the race continued to heat up, with Balraj and Quentin overtaking each other for the top finish.

Monaco's rower eventually overtook Balraj and finished at the top with a timing of 7:10.00s. Indonesian rower La Memo settled for the third spot by clocking 7:19.60s.

On the opening day, Balraj had the opportunity to secure his spot in the quarter-finals however, he got off to a shaky start in his Olympic campaign.

In the first heat race of the men's single sculls, Balraj clocked 7:07:11s to finish in the fourth spot out of six competitors in his heat. Only three players from each heat race could make it to the quarterfinals directly.

In heat one, New Zealand's Thomas Mackintosh finished in the number one spot with timings of 6:55.92s. Greece rower Stefanos Ntouskos earned second place with a time of 7:01.79s. Egypt's Abdelkhalek El-Banna, who clocked 7:05.06s, settled for the third position.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Paris Olympics 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On