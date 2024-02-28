 Paris Olympics security plans stolen from train - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Other Sports / Paris Olympics security plans stolen from train

Paris Olympics security plans stolen from train

AFP |
Feb 28, 2024 07:07 AM IST

The bag holding security plans for the Paris Olympics belonged to an engineer from Paris City Hall as he lost the bag on the train.

A bag containing a computer and two USB memory sticks holding police security plans for the Paris Olympic Games was stolen on Monday evening from a train at the capital's Gare du Nord station, police sources said Tuesday.

A bag holding police security plans for the Paris Olympic Games was stolen
A bag holding police security plans for the Paris Olympic Games was stolen

The bag belonged to an engineer from Paris City Hall, the police said, confirming a report by BFM television, adding that he had put the bag in the luggage compartment above his seat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As his train was delayed, he decided to change trains at which point he discovered the theft.

The engineer said his work computer and two USB sticks contained sensitive data, in particular the municipal police's plans for securing the Olympics.

An investigation is being conducted by the regional transport police.

Paris City Hall was not able to immediately comment when contacted by AFP.

Two thousand municipal police officers will be deployed during the Games, with a total of around 35,000 security forces expected to be on duty each day for the Olympics that start on July 26.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On