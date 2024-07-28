 Sachin Tendulkar’s gem of a message as history-maker Manu Bhaker becomes India's first medallist at Paris Olympics | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sachin Tendulkar’s gem of a message as history-maker Manu Bhaker becomes India's first medallist at Paris Olympics

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 28, 2024 06:04 PM IST

Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol final to end India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Games

Manu Bhaker on Sunday scripted history as she won India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She secured the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol final to end India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Games and become the first-ever markswoman from the country to finish on the podium. Following the historic win, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar shared a stunning message as he led the wishes from the cricket fraternity for Bhaker.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Manu Bhaker on her historic medal haul at Paris Olympics
In his incredible post for the bronze medallist, Tendulkar, who overcame many a hurdle in his illustrious career, highlighted Bhaker's redemption story. In 2021, at the Tokyo Games, the 22-year-old was reduced to tears after her pistol malfunctioned during the qualification of the same event. Later in 2023, she almost contemplated retirement, before she fought her way back, secured an Olympic quota and subsequently, a medal.

Paris Olympics Day 2 Live Updates

“Off the mark in the medal tally and on the mark with the shooting! Congratulations, @realmanubhaker, on bagging India's first medal at the Paris Olympics. After overcoming the heartbreak in Tokyo, you have shown immense strength & determination to win a bronze at #Paris2024, and made India proud.”

With the medal, Bhaker became the first Indian in 12 years to claim a medal at the Olympics. The last time India won medals in shooting at the Olympics was in the 2012 London edition, where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched silver and bronze, respectively. Narang is currently the chef de mission of India's Paris contingent.

On Sunday, in the women's final, Bhaker roared to second place until the penultimate shot, when she fell behind Korea's Kim Yeji, who shot 10.5 in response to her 10.3, thus ruling her out of the gold medal shoot-off. Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, eventually finished with 221.7 points to win the bronze, while Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

"I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagwat Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god. We can't fight destiny," said the world champion in 25m pistol event.

News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Sachin Tendulkar's gem of a message as history-maker Manu Bhaker becomes India's first medallist at Paris Olympics
